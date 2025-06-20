An Athenian outing: ‘Konfekt’, Le Monde Béryl and Mouki Mou celebrate summer

In the past few years, a new generation of creatives has been flocking to Athens to discover its rich heritage – but also hoping to add a more contemporary flavour to its cultural landscape. Every corner of the city now offers the promise of discovery: a newly opened gallery, an elegant boutique, a buzzy bar offering the best of Greek wine. But what does a perfect afternoon in Athens look like?

To celebrate the launch of Konfekt’s new summer issue – a sunny edition that delves deep into travel, Greek craft and slow Mediterranean living – I recently experienced the city’s creative momentum first-hand with Lily Hanbury, co-founder of luxury footwear brand Le Monde Beryl.

The classical ideal: Mouki Mou’s rooftop terrace looks up at the Acropolis (Image: Courtesy of Mouki Mou)

Raising a glass: Preparing to toast Konfekt’s summer issue Afternoon delight: Issue 19 launch party in full swing

After a challenging climb up the steep marble steps of the Panathenaic stadium (Konfekt’s editor, Sophie Grove, and I were the only ones brave enough to ascend the staircase in the Athenian heat), we stopped for ice-cold freddo espressos at the Foyer Espresso Bar before moving onto the Cycladic Museum, where painter Marlene Dumas’s works were on display next to the permanent collection. The museum’s art historian, Deligina Prifti, explained that this was one of the first archaeological museums to develop such an ambitious contemporary-art programme; Louise Bourgeois and Ai Wei Wei are among those who have exhibited their works here over the years. Dumas was instantly drawn to the simple forms of the Cycladic figurines, as well as their lack of embellishment. By placing them next to her works, she sought to explore themes such as age, sexuality, the passage of time and the complexity of human relationships. “She believes in being part of a collective,” said Prifti.

A short walk away, the modernist work of Ron Nagle, one of Hanbury’s earliest sources of inspiration, was on display at the Melas Martinos Gallery. It felt as though there was a citywide conversation between the contemporary and the archaeological, the local and the international. This made Athens fertile ground for design inspiration.

Inside and out: Even Athenian rooftop parties spill indoors sometimes

“The colours and the stories behind these works become a huge reference point for each collection, season after season,” Hanbury told me between our gallery visits. “But it’s also this idea of living a life of travelling and learning as much as possible. We create shoes that accompany you on that journey.”

A pair of Le Monde Beryl’s buttery-soft leather shoes are currently on display at Mouki Mou Athens, another recent addition to the city’s creative scene. Thanks to Mouki Mou’s founder Maria Lemos, a wider array of independent fashion labels, including Niccolo Pasqualetti and Los Angeles-based Dosa, is now more readily available in Greece.

Aside from a beautifully curated shop floor, Mouki Mou also offers one of the city’s best roof terraces, with panoramic views of the Acropolis. This was where we finished our day, with golden-hour drinks from the nearby Wine Is Fine bar and restaurant.

As the sun set over Athens, we toasted the new issue of Konfekt and celebrated with readers and friends: hoteliers shared news of their next projects; fashion designers spoke of plans to host summer pop-ups (make sure to catch Harilaos Kourtinos’s artisanal designs at The Rooster in Antiparos); and foodies shared tips (Goldie restaurant is the new name to know).

All smiles: Flicking through Konfekt’s summer issue

Perfect pairing: Sundowners and a summer read as twilight takes over the Greek capital

It’s time for Greece to be celebrated for all that it has to offer but, as the country steps further into the international spotlight, it will be up to this generation of creatives to sustain the momentum and manage the pace of growth.

