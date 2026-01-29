‘We’re not overconfident’: Boeing Global’s president Brendan Nelson on rebuilding trust

As the aviation giant continues to work its way out of crisis, we spoke to the company’s president, Brendan Nelson, on what’s next for Boeing Global.

Few aviation giants have endured a bruising like Boeing. The past decade has brought crashes, production stoppages, supply-chain failures, regulatory pressure and a well-documented backlog. Even its most loyal customers, especially in the Gulf, have voiced frustration. But according to Boeing Global’s president, Brendan Nelson, there is a way forward. Here’s what he sees on the horizon.

Brendan Nelson

Tackling the backlog

Boeing is sitting on a mountain of aircraft to be delivered – more than 6,000 jets, with 975 earmarked for Middle Eastern carriers. “Our biggest challenge is producing those planes as safely and efficiently as we can,” says Nelson. It’s “a good problem to have” but one that stretches into the next decade.

New deals and Middle East confidence

Gulf support for Boeing never dried up. Emirates placed a $38bn (€32bn) order for 777-9s, Flydubai committed $13bn (€11bn) for 75 aircraft and Riyadh Air is awaiting the first of its 72 Dreamliners. But Etihad’s pivot to a 32-strong Airbus widebody order underscored that the goodwill has its limits.

Rebuilding trust

Boeing has already begun to reset its culture, says Nelson: slower production, new quality metrics, stand-downs for 70,000 staff and a reshaped leadership. “We’re turning,” he says, “but we’re not overconfident.”

