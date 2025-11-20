How Europe’s airports must prepare for an increasingly drone-prone 2026

As the presence of drones in airspace become increasingly disruptive to air traffic, it’s time that the West finds better solutions to defend its skies against incursions.

The past year was supposed to be one of soaring growth for Europe’s civil-aviation sector, with a post-pandemic bounce-back and plenty of innovation in sustainable travel, from cleaner fuel to electric flight. Sadly, things have stalled. Among the problems is the debilitating effect of drone activity near airports: as long ago as December 2018, Gatwick, the UK’s second busiest airport, had to close for two days for this reason, affecting more than 140,000 passengers. But the scale of this year’s disruptions in Oslo, Copenhagen and other cities has been on another level, with a spate of incidents lasting several months. It’s a worrying departure from business as usual.

Germany registered a more than 30 per cent increase in air-traffic disruptions caused by drones in 2025, while airports as far south as Spain’s Fuerteventura and Palma de Mallorca have also been targeted. In Poland, news of the national flag carrier Lot’s bid to muscle into the continent’s civil-aviation market was dampened after Russia’s September drone incursion shut down part of the country’s airspace for hours.

(Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec)

Airports and security chiefs are scrambling for solutions and many are pointing to bad actors, including Russia. One short-term suggestion is to empower the police to shoot down drones, something that Germany opted for after its cabinet approved new security legislation in October. Meanwhile, Munich Airport had a laser installed to measure the distance between drones and the airport to better assess the threat. The Danes and Poles have called in Ukrainian soldiers; well-practised in shooting down drones targeting civilian areas, they are now training Danish and Polish soldiers. But there are risks to this approach, from falling drone debris to stray bullets.

Ultimately, the long-term goal must be co-ordinated national air defence and better, less disruptive safety protocols. Beyond the economic impact, a broader problem is that these drones cause fear and uncertainty. Will hopping on a flight feel dangerous if Russia increases its use of hybrid-war tactics? Europe’s connectivity, economy and, yes, even its sense of freedom, relies heavily on civil aviation. Safeguarding it needs to be on the radar for everyone, from airline leaders to politicians and airport bosses.

Three ways to protect airports in 2026

1.

Radars

Used for detection rather than elimination, military radars can help security forces to distinguish between a threat and a wayward toy. Danish armed forces now use such radars at Copenhagen Airport.

2.

Anti-aircraft guns

Germany has snapped up a number of Rheinmetall’s Skyranger anti-aircraft guns, with a repeat order in play. The system can shoot down short-range missiles and cannon shells, as well as drones; for better mobility, it can be mounted on tanks, armoured vehicles or large trucks. But this is a military system for complex threats, rather than a day-to-day solution for the police force.

3.

Interceptor missiles

While most of the drones that we see are relatively flimsy, countries such as the US, Russia and China possess those with a wingspan of more than two metres. Ukrainian engineers have developed interceptor drones to counter the threat. The UK and Ukraine have committed to scaling up production.

Monocle comment:

The West looks naive in the face of hybrid warfare, which seeks – and often succeeds in – destabilisation. Civil aviation needs better protection.

