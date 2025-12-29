Dog-first airline Bark Air is propelling the hospitality industry toward pet-friendly travel

Flying with animals has always had its ups and downs. It used to be the case that Fifi or Fido would have to be confined to a sad crate in the hold. While travelling with pets still involves a patchwork of permits, vaccinations and the threat of quarantine, many commercial airlines do allow dogs with their paperwork in order and weighing 8kg or less (including the weight of their container) to travel in the cabin. But do check your airline’s policy before boarding with a favourite goldfish, gecko or guinea pig.

Despite growing demand, the approach to our furry friends isn’t softening everywhere. In 2021 the US Department of Transportation banned the passage of emotional support animals (except service dogs). In October 2025 the Court of Justice of the European Union decreed that animals didn’t have the same rights as human passengers and were more accurately deemed as baggage. Charming.

Aye, aye, captain (Image: Shawn Hanna/Bark Air) Passengers stretch their legs (Image: Bark Air)

Sky high (Image: Shawn Hanna/Bark Air)

When it comes to meeting the demand for smoother transfers, a new breed of private airlines might just do the trick. Founded in 2024, Bark Air runs flights staffed with animal experts and offers private terminals with shorter lines, plus treats to ease the process (chicken-flavoured puppuccino anyone?).

“We have reimagined the flight experience,” says Michael Novotny, the president of the company. “It’s personalised from start to finish and includes in-flight playlists, a beverage service with the choice between water and bone broth, and wellness amenities, such as refreshing wipes, paw and nose balms, and dental chews.”

Another dog-centred service, K9 Jets, based in Birmingham, England, offers charter flights between cities such as New York and Paris, Lisbon and London. In October 2025, meanwhile, contestants on ABC show Shark Tank received an investment to launch US-based dog-friendly airline Retrievair.

One pooch’s passport (Image: Bark Air) Back on terra firma (Image: Shawn Hanna/Bark Air)

Where next for the pet-hospitality business? Bark Air says that it’s expanding a host of dog-focused guest experiences through partners. “We’re helping hotels to build a new industry benchmark for their dog guests,” says Novotny. “It’ll be more holistic and extend beyond a dog bed and a water bowl upon arrival.”

If you believe that pooches (and other animals) deserve the same level of attention and comfort as their owners, you’ll know why such pet projects are soaring.

