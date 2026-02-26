The CEO’s survival kit: Six essential items for leading the charge

Good leadership comes in many guises but a polished first impression always matters. Setting the right tone requires a grasp of facts and figures. Nonetheless, a handsome card holder or comely bag won’t hurt.

How much more elegant is it to jot down your thoughts in a notebook than on your phone? The best solutions don’t run out of battery mid-meeting. With this in mind, Monocle’s fashion team has brought together a few items that will demonstrate your discernment, whether you’re in the boardroom or at the boarding gate.

1.

Briefcase by Prada Saffiano

Italy The briefcase is back (sort of). Mercifully, it’s not the hard-cornered kind lugged around in yesteryear. Prada’s softer leather number, Saffiano, offers plenty of storage space and a svelte silhouette.

prada.com 2.

Card holder by Hermès

France The only thing that’s more naff than being caught without a business card is having a digital one. How people remember you is crucial. Handmade in France, Hermès’s RMS calfskin cardholder is slim and subtle, and comes in 11 seemly colourways.

hermes.com

3.

Diary by Hobonichi and pen by Montblanc

Japan & Germany There’s a reason why those little computers with a stylus never took off: no technology has ever replaced our urge to scribble on a page. Montblanc’s classic ballpoint makes it even more of a pleasure, especially when it’s paired with one of Hobonichi’s pocket-sized diaries. montblanc.com; 1101.com 4.

Comb and nail file by Officine Universelle Buly

France Good grooming broadcasts your respect for the person who you’re meeting. You can always rely on this retractable Swiss-made comb and nail file from Officine Universelle Buly.

buly1803.com

5.

Eye mask by The Silk Collection



UK

A disco nap in a taxi or between meetings has its place but this eye mask will help to keep the light out when only a proper night’s sleep will do.

thesilkcollection.com 6.

Cap by Luca Faloni

Italy This Italian-made cashmere cap from Milan-based brand Luca Faloni is just the ticket when you want to go incognito at a conference (or if you need to hide an unruly post-flight hairdo).

lucafaloni.com

