By focusing on human interaction, Apple proves that there’s more to get excited about than AI

It’s a tumultuous time for the US – and Apple is caught in the eye of the storm. Donald Trump wants Apple to build its iPhones in America, which could lead to their price increasing to more than $3,000 (€2,612). According to CEO Tim Cook, US-imposed tariffs could cost the company $900m (€783m) in the next quarter alone. Meanwhile, the EU is forcing Apple to open up parts of the iPhone to third parties, while there are also legal pressures on its App Store and delays to its own heavily-trailed artificial intelligence.

Nevertheless, the mood was calm and serene when Apple opened its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in California on Monday. WWDC is an annual shindig designed to show app developers the company’s software plans for the coming year. Though there were mentions of Apple Intelligence, the iPhone maker switched its focus to what it called its “broadest design overhaul ever”.

The new software will launch in autumn for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, with a new discreetly opulent look called “liquid glass” that’s inspired by the translucent interface of the company’s headset, the Apple Vision Pro. The camera will be redesigned in a bid to simplify how it works, while travellers will be able to hold their passport on their iPhone for domestic travel. A great deal of thought has also been given to the Phone app. You know, the one after which the device is named, and which does that charming, old-fashioned thing: make and receive calls.

For instance, if waiting on hold seems tiresome, the phone can automatically recognise hold music and offer to keep your place in line, mercifully muting the audio until you’re linked to a human agent. When that happens, the phone rings to rejoin you to the call, while telling the other party that you’re on your way. Apple also announced “call screening”, which pre-emptively asks a caller from an unfamiliar number to state their name and reason for calling. The answers are displayed as text on screen and you can decide to answer or ditch the call.

Similarly impressive was a live translation feature, which visually and audibly relays what is said between parties using different languages in real time. In a demo, it was clear that the pause between speaking and translation was fast, though I suspect it works best in a quiet environment. Something similar can be done with text messages: received messages appear translated on screen as they arrive and outgoing messages can be translated to suit the recipient’s needs.

These capabilities are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). AI is important, Apple suggests, but instead of being a feature in its own right, what’s more important is how the new, clever stuff will be infused across the brand’s phones, tablets, watches and laptops, from now on. Before Monday, Apple looked like a company anxiously dealing with an onslaught of problems. Now it appears confident – even optimistic.