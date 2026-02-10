The two-time Olympic figure skater connects art with technicality to bring his unique expression to the rink. We ask the Mexican athlete about what inspired him to pursue the winter sport.

When the men’s singles figure-skating competition begins this week at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, the competitors will take to the rink alone. But perhaps none more so than Donovan Carrillo, the only Latin American figure skater competing in this year’s Olympic Games. He is also the only Mexican skater to land a quadruple jump in competition.

At 26 years old, this is Carrillo’s second Olympics. In the 2022 Beijing Games, he became the first Mexican figure skater to qualify for the Olympics in three decades, placing 22nd in the men’s single skating programme. Carrillo’s journey to becoming an Olympic athlete has not been without challenges. With few Latin American skating icons to look up to, Carrillo said he found inspiration in Mexico’s divers and gymnasts. When his home rink in Guadalajara closed, he transferred to a small rink in a shopping mall in León, Mexico, before moving to Toronto after the Beijing Games for better access to training centres. “Hopefully, in the future, we’ll have access to more ice rinks that will allow us to grow and improve and be more competitive every year,” he told Monocle. “I feel very honoured to now be on the screen, trying to inspire my country.”

Carrillo spoke to Monocle’s deputy head of radio, Tom Webb. The transcript of the following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Breaking the ice: Mexico’s Donovan Carrillo at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 (Image: Mickael Chavet/Alamy)

Donovan, you’re the only Latin American figure skater in the men’s single skating event. Why is that?

It’s a big challenge to practice winter sports [in Latin America], figure skating in particular, because of the conditions you need to practise the sport. We have really good skaters and I feel the potential is there. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll have access to more ice rinks that will allow us to grow and improve and be more competitive every year.

Who were your inspirations if there weren’t any from your region?

I [looked to] different sports, such as diving and gymnastics, because I grew up practising both sports. I remember watching [the Olympics on] TV and seeing Germán Sánchez, Alejandra Orozco, Iván García and Rommel Pacheco. There are very famous divers from Mexico and I was inspired. I feel honoured to now be on the screen, trying to inspire [the people of] my country to accomplish their personal goals.

You were eventually drawn toward figure skating. What was it about figure skating that you fell in love with?

I picked figure skating because it was more me. While diving and gymnastics has the complexity of all the jumps, figure skating has the artistry, the performance, the musicality and the choreography, and that is something that allows me to express myself. It was the perfect match.

What is the relationship between art, culture and sport for you?

Art gives me a little extra. When you just focus on the technique, it’s a little more stressful. Art, in my case, is more about the feeling, the joy and the emotions. Sometimes you feel sad and you have to go to the rink and try to use that emotion and express it.

How does Mexican culture enter your performance?

I always try to show my pride of being Mexican with different things, such as music or costume. In the past, I have also skated to Latino and Mexican artists. I’m always proud to represent my country through culture and music.

The opening ceremony must have been an amazing moment. How did it feel?

My heart was beating so fast but I was just so excited to be the flag bearer this time. I moved the flag super fast, I was so hyped. It was something magical and something that only the Olympics could bring. Many people have asked me, ‘How did you feel?’ It’s just an Olympic emotion that is hard to describe. You have to experience it yourself to know what I’m talking about. But it’s one of those moments that will stay in my heart and my memories forever.

