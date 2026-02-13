From the opening notes of “Ó Abre Alas” or “O Canto da Cidade”, Brazilians know that it’s time to celebrate: Carnival is here. From samba school parades to blocos (roving street parties), music plays a major part in Brazil’s annual festival, which begins today and stretches until Lent on 18 February. From Rio de Janeiro and S​ão Paulo to Salvador and many cities further afield, revelers will don elaborate costumes to dance, sing and party.

Originally brought to the country by the Portuguese in the 17th century, Carnival has since become distinctly Brazilian with the rise of Samba, a music genre created by Afro-Brazilian communities in the early 1900s. Samba isn’t the only music that will be blasted from speakers – frevo, funk and even electronica will generate sound waves across the next five days. Over the past few years, celebrations have become even more eclectic, with this year’s roster of events including a Bollywood party and a set by DJ Calvin Harris.

Regardless of the music, Carnival festival is the beating heart of Brazilian culture, not to mention that it is also a large source of stimulation to the country’s economy and tourism industry. More than 50 million people are estimated to have taken part in celebrations across the country in 2025 and this year’s event is expected to generate 12bn Brazilian reais (approximately €1.94bn) for the national economy. The music industry capitalises on the festive season to release new tracks made for dancing in the heat. New songs this year include one from disco diva Gretchen and another about being sexy on a jet ski – here are five notable songs we think are worth remembering. Turn your speakers up.

The cheek of it: This year’s Carnival songs are a playful accompaniment to the parade

‘Carnaval’, Marina Sena feat. Psirico

The 29-year-old singer’s new EP is a pure celebration of summer and Carnival, and this funky, sultry track is certainly a highlight.

‘Marquinha De Fitinha’, Léo Santana

Carnival in Bahia wouldn’t be the same without Léo Santana, who just celebrated two decades in the spotlight.

‘Freak Le Boom Boom’, Gretchen

Gretchen is known for her disco tracks from the 1970s and 1980s, constant presence on Brazilian TV and starring in Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” lyric video. As younger generations have discovered her music, some of her classic songs have been repackaged, including this gem.

‘Bembé’, Beija-Flor de Nilópolis

Every year, samba schools in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo pick their Samba Enredos (the theme songs for their parades). This year, the traditional samba school Beija-Flor selected the theme of Bembé do Mercado – an Afro-Brazilian celebration rooted in the Candomblé religion.

‘Jetski’, Pedro Sampaio, MC Meno K, Melody

This year’s Carnival might belong to Brazilian singer and producer Pedro Sampaio, whose track “Jetski” captures the festival’s playful energy. Also a hit in Portugal, the song’s strong beats and rapped lines are layered with melodic vocals that would make anyone want to get up and dance.

Find these songs on Monocle’s Spotify playlist. And for more on the musical hits of Carnival 2026 tune in to this special episode on ‘The Global Countdown’ on Monocle Radio.