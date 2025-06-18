Monocle Radio: Three playlists to kick back to this summer

From chic Mexican disco to sunny Thai pop, here are 30 songs picked by our senior correspondent, Fernando Augusto Pacheco, that’ll keep you company on long summer days. Plus: an interview with Giorgio Poi.

Playlists

Monocle Radio’s Fernando Augusto Pacheco picks 30 songs across three playlists, providing

a soundtrack to accompany your summer days, sunrise to night. From chic Mexican disco to sunny Thai pop, these tunes are the perfect fit for the season.

Morning on the balcony

Gentle sunny music, guaranteed to help you to start your day right.



1. ‘Bonheur Sampler’ by Odetto

This French track is a funky way to kick off the day.

2. ‘ILYSMIH’ by Kali Uchis

Uchis’s lush vocals underpin this touching ballad about being a mother.

3. ‘Girl Feels Good’ byFKATwigs

On her latest album, fka Twigs combines ethereal vocals with 1990s-style electronica.

4. ‘Nelle Tue Piscine’ by Giorgio Poi

This is a standout track on the Italian singer’s sunny new album – see our Q&A with Poi opposite.

5. ‘Yougotmefeeling’ by Parcels

This is a groovy taster of the happy-go-lucky Australian group’s new album, which is out in September.

6. ‘Kaiken arvoinen’ by Behm This is easy-going Finnish pop at its best. No wonder Behm is a superstar in her home country.

7.‘Pensar Em Mim’ by Carolina Deslandes

An empowering track by one of Portugal’s most celebrated singers.

8. ‘Olha Eu Aqui Oh! Oh! Oh!…’ by Evinha

No wonder Brazilians have recently been excited to rediscover the 1970s sounds of Evinha – still fresh as ever.

9. ‘Radiocaset’ by Disco Bahía

Smooth and chic Mexican electropop.

10. ‘V.I.P’ by Françoise Hardy

A track that’s oh so breezy. One to listen to before catching a morning flight.

Afternoon at the beach

Whether you’re playing “frescobol” or sitting back with a cold drink in hand, these songs provide the perfect soundtrack for a day on the sand.

1. ‘Diva’ by Saint Levant

This Palestinian-Algerian-French singer’s breezy song is a tribute to Algeria.

2. ‘Swimming Pool’ by Cosmic Crooner

As the name suggests, this is a fitting song for the summer and very much in the typical style of the charming Dutch singer-songwriter.

3. ‘Dance II’

by Discovery Zone

The dreamy synths in this delightfully retro track are reminiscent of Ryan Paris’s “Dolce Vita”.

4. ‘Headphones On’ by Addison Rae

Rae’s debut album features some of the best pop of 2025 so far.

5. ‘Love Come Down’ by Barry Biggs

A great reggae version of the classic song by Evelyn “Champagne” King.

6. ‘Only You Can’by Tilly Birds and Polycat

These two pop trios from Bangkok have joined forces to make some of the best Thai pop this year.

7. ‘Not Enough’ by Dam Swindle and Haile Supreme

Soulful dance music by the Amsterdam duo, with warm vocals from Haile Supreme.

8. ‘Radosc najpiekniejszych lat’ by Anna Jantar

Vintage disco beats from a Polish icon.

9. ‘Mangue’ by Bleu Toucan

Our friends from Bleu Toucan are back with their trademark tropical pop.

10. ‘A Little More’ by Angèle

While we wait for Angèle’s new album, this sweet song features in the ad of Chanel’s new perfume, Chance Eau Splendide.

Evenings are for dancing

Stay out late on warm summer nights and impress with your moves to these tracks.

1. ‘Te Quero Perto (Club Mix)’ by Millos Kaiser and Juju Bonjour

Known for throwing the best parties in Brazil, DJ Millos Kaiser has crafted a perfect summer track with the sweet vocals of Juju Bonjour.

2. ‘Karma’ by Étienne de Crécy and Olivia Merilahti

The French Touch pioneer is still hot, as evidenced by this track from his latest album,Warm Up.

3. ‘Maravilhosamente Bem’ by Julia Mestre

An infectious track – whose title translates as “Wonderfully Well” – from the Brazilian singer who is featured in the summer issue of Monocle’s sister magazine, Konfekt.



4. ‘Blackout’ by Emilia, TINI and Nicki Nicole

Bouncy pop music that features three of Argentina’s biggest singers.

5. ‘La Plena (W Sound 05)’ byW Sound, Beéle and Ovy On The Drums

We dare you not to shake your hips along to this Colombian track.

6. ‘Super Discoteca’ by Valentino Vivace and Corine

The Swiss star joins forces with French disco Queen Corine in this joyful ode

to dancing.

7. ‘Hot For You Baby (Pet Shop Boys Remix)’ by Tina Turner and Pet Shop Boys

The iconic British duo have remixed a long-forgotten track by Turner. It hits

the spot.

8. ‘Brothers (Mix Gabi)’ by DAF

Pure “HI-NRG” from the German avant-garde techno group.

9. ‘Billo To Meri Aan’ by Johnny Zee

The title is Punjabi for “BabeYou Are Mine” and it’s an undeniably infectious bhangra pop song.

10. ‘Isaka (6am)’ by CIZA, Jazzworx and Thukuthela

CIZA is the South African name to keep an eye on and this song’s elegant house beats have gone viral.

Monocle Radio

Search for “Monocle Radio” on Spotify to listen to the playlists, or tune in live for more music, as well as a daily mix of comment, analysis and news shows across the schedule. Our radio station broadcasts round the clock, seven days a week. You can find it at monocle.com/radio or download the programmes wherever you get your podcasts.



Local radio

To really get under the skin of your summer destination, shun the algorithm and tune

in to the local radio. Music streaming services offer the same thing wherever you are in the world and that means that you miss out on specific styles and emerging artists in certain locations. Local radio allows you to pick up on the rhythm of a place. And where else can you hear a DJ turn down a track in favour of singing it themselves? Here are five of our favourite stations for a long drive, alfresco dinner or illicit hotel-room party.

Empneusi 107 FM

Syros, Greece

Broadcasting from Ermoupoli in the Aegean Sea, presenters Yiannis Kouloukakos and Kyriaki Ailianou have entertained listeners for more than a decade with their 24/7 feed of Greek “Entechno” music, including artistic folk songs and alternative tracks. “We don’t confine ourselves to one genre,” saysYiannis Denaxas, the station’s founder. “Our selections are based on quality and aesthetic, spanning a wide musical spectrum.”

Novabrasil FM 89.7

São Paulo, Brazil

Since its inception in 2000, Novabrasil has brought its audience cutting-edge Brazilian music.The São Paulo-based station is Brazil’s most popular for “mpb” or música popular brasileira, a post-bossa-nova urban style that blends elements of samba, samba-canção and baião with foreign genres such as rock and jazz. Novabrasil is at its best late at night, so tune in after 22.00 for a lively soundtrack to get you ready for a night out.

105.7 FM Triple J

Sydney, Australia

Triple J found a niche in the market in 1975 by shunning American pop in favour of underground Australian music. Tune in daily between around 19.00 and 22.30 for Drive, an hours-long roadtrip soundtrack punctuated by listener call-ins with Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor. Sister station Triple J Unearthed launched in 2011, only playing tracks from unsigned Australian acts. It has been credited with discovering Grinspoon, Flume and Vance Joy.

Radio Diaconia 92.7 FM

Apuglia, Italy

The parish priest of the small seaside village of Fasano, Don Salvatore Carbonara, started Radio Diaconia in 1977 after Italy’s constitutional changes gave private stations the right to broadcast locally. Diaconia plays mellow tracks with an old-school feel and lots of Italian music. It also covers cultural, political and sporting events for Fasano’s 39,000 or so residents.

Radio Planeta 92.8 FM

Costa del Sol, Spain

Since 1999, the party town of Torremolinos has been home to Radio Planeta, which broadcasts dance music across the Costa del Sol. The independent Spanish-language station plays its high-energy tracks all day and all night, befitting the spot that enjoys year-round sunshine. Radio Planeta’s philosophy has remained the same since its inception: “More music, less blah, blah.”

