Ten iconic European design pieces to cosy up your living space this winter
Make your house as salubrious and snug as a ski lodge with a selection of our favourite interior pieces for the colder months.
1.
Topan VP13 lamp
by &Tradition, Denmark
The distinctive Topan VP13 lamp by designer Verner Panton was conceived in 1959 as a pendant. This tabletop version by &Tradition retains the original’s sculptural appeal.
2.
Trio of stools
by Vitra, Switzerland
This Charles and Ray Eames trio once furnished the lobbies of the Rockefeller Center in New York. With nipped-in silhouettes, in chestnut or walnut, the 1960 design is ageless.
3.
Torii Love dining table
by Tacchini, Italy
For this lacquered table, Milan-based Studiopepe was inspired by the stately and sculptural language of Japanese torii gates. It will bring a welcome sense of ceremony to your mealtimes.
4.
Crystal carafe set
by The Vintage List, UK
Made in the UK, this carafe set is dotted with hand-engraved stars. We suggest keeping one as a twinkling bedside companion or in the office to keep you rehydrated throughout the day.
5.
Soho side table
by Fendi Casa, Italy
The design branch of the Italian luxury fashion house tapped Milan-based Toan Nguyen to create its Soho series. This leather side table, with buckled side straps, speaks to Fendi’s heritage and house codes.
6.
Vanguard lounge chair
by Studio Brocky, UK
The glam-rock flair of this low-slung armchair is no accident – it borrows its shape from electric guitars. Its seat is upholstered in a rich crimson velvet and rests on a polished chrome base.
7.
Trinidad dining chair
by Fredericia, Denmark
For the elaborate, cut-out back of this chair from 1993, Danish designer Nanna Ditzel looked to the fretwork of the “gingerbread-style” architecture found in Trinidad and Tobago.
8.
Medallion chair
by Dagmar, UK
Designed in 1952 by Danish duo Nils and Eva Koppel for Slagelse Møbelvaerk, this sculptural armchair now has a new lease of life, thanks to UK manufacturer Dagmar.
9.
Superwire T table lamp
by Flos, Italy
For this light, Milanese design studio Formafantasma worked closely with the R&D team at Flos to develop a new type of thin, flexible LED strip that emits a warm glow. The best part? The strips are easy to remove and repair, ensuring longevity for this glass-and-aluminium piece.
10.
Marenco sofa
by Arflex, Italy
This 1970 design by Mario Marenco is everything that a sofa should be: plush, stylish and roomy. More than half a century old, it remains a design classic.
Illustrations: Ana Popescu