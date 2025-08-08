How 74Escape grew from a digital community to a cult-status hotel boutique

74Escape founder Demet Müftüoğlu-Eşeli inherited a “fervour for discovering new places” from her mother and spent decades travelling between New York and her home of Istanbul, building a vibrant, creative network through her work in the fashion industry.

When she settled back home, she launched the digital community 74Escape to pay tribute to her mother and recount tales from her travels with her style-conscious peers. “I wanted an informal platform where we could share stories, tips and hidden gems,” says Müftüoğlu-Eşeli.

But what started as an online platform quickly grew legs, and developed into a physical resort boutique. Housed in Bodrum’s Macakizi hotel every summer, the shop features many of the artisanal treasures that the founder and her friends pick up during their excursions. Here, she shares a little backstory alongside some of her summer 2025 highlights.

How did 74Escape evolve from an online platform into a physical presence?

I wanted to do something to support the fashion community by putting together a space filled with joy and energy that could be used to tell independent brands’ stories. It was all about elevating Turkish brands and bringing them into a wider conversation with international ones. We never set out on this journey with the intention of opening a shop, so it’s important that we set ourselves apart through community. [We want to] find an audience that appreciates culture, creativity, curiosity and craft.

What are some of the highlights in this summer’s edit?

I highly recommend our selection of crisp white linen dresses by Piece of White – they transition so well from day to night. Another favourite of mine is a line of upcycled pieces by Aslı Filinta, all meticulously hand-embroidered, reflecting generations of Anatolian craftsmanship and cultural heritage. In the menswear department you’ll find swimwear with playful prints and patterns, as well as resort wear, including linen shirts that reflect the classic ease of the season.

It’s very much about the feeling of summer, so it’s always intended that the curation captures the carefree, joyful energy of being in the south.

What makes Bodrum so special as a summer destination right now?

Bodrum has always attracted interesting creatives from around the world, but in recent years it’s become a hotspot. It’s the first window into Turkey for many people, exposing them to all of the creative ventures, entrepreneurship and innovation coming out of the country. It’s an important opportunity [for us] to seize.