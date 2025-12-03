 Skip to main content
Ski in style: 20 pieces to keep you chic and warm on the slopes

Staying toasty needn’t mean giving up on style. Here are our pick of items that will help you look your best while navigating the slopes – or enjoying a well-deserved cocktail at après-ski.

Photographer
Yellow puffy boots by The North Face
Boots by The North Face
green quilted anorak by Norrøna
Anorak by Norrøna
backpack by Epperson Mountaineering from Clutch Cafe
Backpack by Epperson Mountaineering from Clutch Cafe
Checked waterproof jacket by Laminar
Jacket by Laminar
Check mate: This waterproof number by Laminar, Italian luxury brand Herno’s technical-wear line, will keep you cosy in style.
white puffer jacket by Moncler Grenoble
Jacket by Moncler Grenoble
rm 30-01 automatic with declutchable rotor by Richard Mille
RM 30-01 Automatic with Declutchable Rotor by Richard Mille
orange gloves by Arc’teryx
Gloves by Arc’teryx
socks by Merz B Schwanen
Socks by Merz B Schwanen
jacket by Stone Island
Jacket by Stone Island
Bundle up: In winter, two layers are better than one – and we have our eyes on this jacket with an integrated shell.
Sporty backpack by Prada
Backpack by Prada
Gold puffer-style vest by Goldwin 0
Vest by Goldwin O
Double down: With its origami inspired construction, this down vest will work hard to keep you warm to your core.
Fur heeled boots with bow by Chanel Coco Neige
Boots by Chanel Coco Neige
Snow bunny: Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s love of mountains, these shearling lambskin boots deserve to be shown off at après-ski.
vest by Mountain Research from Words, Sounds, Colors & Shapes
Vest by Mountain Research from Words, Sounds, Colors & Shapes
ski suit by Fusalp
Ski suit by Fusalp
striped bobble hat by Heimat 3 Clutch Cafe
Hat by Heimat 3 Clutch Cafe
Earn your stripes: Keep your head (and ears) covered with this cream-and-green knitted topper.
scarf by Drake’s
Scarf by Drake’s
cardigan by Bode from Mytheresa
Cardigan by Bode from Mytheresa
ski helmet by Gucci 3 Head, mask-shaped sunglasses by Gucci from Gucci Altitude Collection
Ski helmet by Gucci x Head, mask-shaped sunglasses by Gucci from Gucci Altitude Collection
Put a lid on it: This stylish helmet marries lightweight durability with seamless goggle integration.
shoes by South2 West8 3 Suicoke from Nepenthes London
Shoes by South2 West8 x Suicoke from Nepenthes London
jacket by Peak Performance from Mytheresa
Jacket by Peak Performance from Mytheresa

