Giorgio Armani rewrote the rulebook – and fashion is all the better for it 

The global fashion community is grieving the death of Giorgio Armani – yesterday, his eponymous company confirmed that the Italian designer passed away peacefully at home. Armani, 91, was preparing to celebrate his brand’s 50th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week later this month with a runway show at the Pinacoteca di Brera, where new and archival designs are to be presented alongside art pieces from the historic gallery. Known for his exacting vision, Il Signore Armani – as he was always admiringly referred to by his team – was working until his final days. He had been deeply involved in preparations for his anniversary celebrations and though he might have been physically absent from his menswear fashion shows this past June (due to illness), he was said to be on video calls approving models’ makeup looks and adding finishing touches to every outfit.

This level of precision has turned the Armani brand into one of the fashion industry’s biggest success stories. Not only did the designer create a recognisable design language – he favoured fluid tailoring, muted colour palettes and was known as the “king of the blazer” – he also rewrote the fashion business rulebook and pioneered the concept of a modern-day lifestyle brand. He ventured into furniture with Armani Casa in 2000, opened the first Armani hotel in 2010 in Dubai and started developing Armani-branded residences around the same time.

Trailblazer: Giorgio Armani during the preparation of his autumn-winter collection in March 1983 (Image: Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Images)

Even as his company became global, he remained the only shareholder – and sole spokesperson – resisting offers to join the bigger fashion conglomerates. The firm grip he maintained on his business and design studio meant that, unlike most of its competitors, the Armani brands remained unaffected by the ebbs and flows of trends, and resilient during times of crisis.



Attending an Armani show – usually held at the Armani Teatro or the company’s storied Via Borgonuovo HQ in Milan – was always an immersion into his world of elegance and a masterclass in luxury branding: the lighting was dimmed; models walked slower to allow attendees to take in the beauty of the garments; there were always refreshments on offer; and you felt a sense of awe when seeing the designer take a bow in his signature navy T-shirt and tailored trousers.



Armani’s absence will be strongly felt in the fashion industry, yet he leaves behind him an extraordinary legacy and a team that has been meticulously trained to uphold his standards and to further his vision. “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” wrote his employees and family in a joint statement. “Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr Armani, commit to protecting what he built.”

Listen to an audio obituary from Monocle Radio, below.