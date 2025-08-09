Peek inside the Antiparos hideaway where the fashion set go to escape – and shop

Tucked away on the tranquil shores of a small Cycladic island long overshadowed by its flashier neighbour, Mykonos, The Rooster is quietly playing host to fashion designers, executives and buyers.

Greece-born Athanasia Comninos launched the 17-key hotel on Antiparos for those looking for a quiet, laid-back version of summer in the Mediterranean. It has since become a magnet for fashion insiders, who visit not only for its landscape and barefoot luxury but also a boutique that rivals the most well-curated concept shops of Paris or Milan. Think exclusive items by big-name labels, carefully embellished dresses by Greek artisans and summer pop-ups hosted under the island’s peach-toned sunsets.

Open invitation: Mastering the art of indoor-outdoor living (Image: Yannis Rizomarkos)

Rinse and repeat: Can you think of a better setting to debut your new fashion-forward threads?

Here you can enjoy a pre-packed picnic onshore, relax on sandy beaches and take jaunts around the Cyclades by yacht, with each experience thoughtfully shaped by the founder’s own memories of life on the island. But it’s her love of fashion that truly shaped The Rooster’s reputation – its outlet has evolved far beyond the usual hotel souvenir shop and into one of the most elegant retail destinations around the Med. If you visit in August, you’re likely to bump into some of the makers behind the very collections being sold on their yearly visit.

“When I visit a hotel, I want to be able to discover something new,” says Comninos, who sees the boutique as an opportunity to draw attention to Greek craft and culture. Highlights of this season include Celia Dragouni’s upcycled embroidered dresses, Evi Grintela’s organic cotton shirtdresses and Antiparos-designed swimwear by Maan. “I would wear most of the items myself,” adds Comninos, nodding to the ornamented vest she’s wearing, paired with raffia shoes and an evil eye pendant by fine jewellery label Venyx World, which was created exclusively for her shop. “All of the designers we choose have very strong personalities. They don’t follow trends and stick to their own vision.”

The founder is also on a constant search for international labels that fit The Rooster’s flair for craft and casual luxury. Most recently, she sourced embellished basket bags by Italy-based Micaela Spadoni, and the business has long-term partnerships with labels such as Stella McCartney as well as designers including Francesca Ruffini, founder of Italian pyjama brand For Restless Sleepers, who has created exclusive prints for The Rooster. “Brands like working with hotels because everything is more selective and curated – there’s less commercial restraint,” says Comninos. She is now focusing on taking collaborations a step further and encouraging creatives to visit Antiparos to host pop-up shops. On such occasions, the designer arrives in the evening to display their collection and invites guests to browse while slow music plays and drinks are served. “It’s the right moment for us [to focus on pop-ups], as the island has been embracing fashion and is becoming more trendy.”

It helps, of course, that The Rooster’s laid-back atmosphere also offers a kind of creative refuge. “Our concept gives the hotel a unique vibe, which creatives tend to recognise.”

If you are heading to the Cycladic island this month, keep an eye out for pop-up shops by jewellery label Venyx World and womenswear brand Racil for new high-summer collections accompanied by the clink of sunset cocktails.

theroosterantiparos.com