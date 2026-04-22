With a range of offerings from high-end jewellery to quality coffee beans, the storied Parisian hotel is just as much a shopping destination as it is a heritage stay.

When the Ritz Paris opened in 1898, it was the world’s first hotel to offer rooms with private bathrooms and electricity on every floor. It was also one of the first to offer a retail area within its walls. Marie-Louise Ritz, the wife of former owner César Ritz, added a shopping gallery on the ground floor reminiscent of the covered passages near the Palais Royal gardens. Featuring wood-panelled walls and streetlamps, it was quickly dubbed a “gallery of temptations”.

When the hotel underwent a €450m renovation from 2012 to 2016, the gallery wasn’t neglected. Its display cases were lovingly restored and the hallway was opened up, with tall windows looking onto the gardens. Today guests can fill their Rimowas and Birkin bags without ever having to venture out to the boutiques of the nearby Place Vendôme.









Hop to it 1 / 5 Hop to it 1 / 5

White-glove service 2 / 5

The hallway was opened up during the renovations 3 / 5

Elegant wayfinding 4 / 5

A great deal is on the cards 5 / 5

Buccellati jewellery is among the pieces on display here, alongside Haviland porcelain from Limoges and EB Meyrowitz sunglasses. Further down the hall are two boutiques specialising in jewellery: Tasaki and Dolce & Gabbana Jewelry. No luxury is too small – there’s a tea shop by TWG and another by Moroccan brand Bacha Coffee selling the best beans. Then there’s the hotel boutique, which stocks bathrobes in Egyptian cotton and air fresheners with the Ritz’s signature Ambre Péristyle scent. The hotel is also home to the Escoffier cooking school and, in 2021, it opened its own patisserie on Rue Cambon, Ritz Paris Le Comptoir, led by pastry chef Joris Theysset.

With her team, the hotel’s retail director, Maddalena Barile, has experimented with limited-edition collections made from upcycled hotel materials. After realising that the Ritz had accumulated a lot of broken porcelain, in 2024 she unveiled a collection of jewellery made by La Fabrique Nomade, designed from fragments of the hotel’s Marthe dinner service, originally created by founder César Ritz in 1898. There was also a collection of tote bags made from materials taken from curtains, cushions and bedspreads. All were hand-embroidered with classic Ritz Paris logos and sold out after a limited launch last year. “You’re taking a part of the hotel with you,” says Barile, adding that her team is always thinking of ways for guests to prolong the experience of staying there – and in the French capital. “The Ritz is in Paris and Paris is in the Ritz,” she says.

ritzparis.com