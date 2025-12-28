Inside Y. & Sons’ new Ometesando store, and its vision for the new kimono

Ten years on, Y. & Sons a far cry from niche. The Omotesando store shows how the brand plans to grow without diluting its vision

It’s opening night at Y & Sons’ new outpost in Omotesando and the party is in full swing. There is saké, craft beer and sesame tofu on offer as the brand’s ever-stylish cohort mingles with loyal customers – many in kimonos worn with an effortless sense of cool.

A decade after the brand was founded by the long-established kimono company Yamato, the Omotesando shop marks Y & Sons’ third location in Japan, following Kanda and Kyoto. Channelling the brand’s familiar aesthetic – black herringbone parquet floors, crisp white walls and oak fixtures – the space is filled with ready-to-wear pieces, collaborations including Graphpaper and Norwegian Rain, alongside bolts of original fabrics from across Japan – the starting point for the brand’s signature made-to-order kimono service.

The lineup extends to traditional fans and straw crafts as well as Batoner knitwear, Kijima Takayuki hats and footwear from Aurora Shoe Co, composed with a mix-and-match approach to styling in mind. And with its quiet backstreet location and garden, the boutique offers a calm escape and a fitting backdrop for exploring the brand’s fresh approach to the kimono and the culture surrounding it.

To mark the opening of the Omotesando shopfront and the brand’s 10th anniversary, Monocle spoke with Gen Hiramatsu, who has been involved with Y & Sons since its 2015 launch. After serving as brand manager from 2016 to 2023, he now oversees the Kimono Arch / Y & Sons shop in Paris – the label’s first international location.

(Image: Courtesy of Y. & Sons)

How has Y & Sons developed over the last decade and what’s in store for the next?

The brand started out catering to the men’s kimono market and has since grown with the aim of promoting kimono as everyday fashion. We’ve gradually expanded our network of shops as well, with Kyoto in 2020, Paris in April 2025 and now Omotesando. We have also begun collaborating with companies outside of the industry of traditional Japanese wear, such as Graphpaper and The Inoue Brothers, which helped us develop products and reach a customer base that we otherwise would not have been able to. Over the next decade, we want to continue growing our retail network while also presenting an even wider range of styling and production.

The label has a presence in Kanda, Kyoto and now Omotesando. How is each location connected to the brand?

Kanda is home to the brand’s flagship shop, a place where we share our worldview. The area’s blend of new and old aligns with our mix of tradition and innovation. Our Kyoto outpost is in the Shinpuhkan complex, alongside the Ace Hotel, and serves as our gateway to the world. And as the centre of fashion in Japan, Omotesando was chosen to express the kimono as a fashion piece.

(Image: Courtesy of Y. & Sons)

Y & Sons is celebrated for contemporary kimono styling. What tips do you have for integrating kimonos into modern, everyday wardrobes?

While valuing the kimono’s original form, we believe that almost any item can be paired with traditional Japanese clothing.

A kimono is usually worn with a nagajuban undergarment but pairing it with a band-collar shirt adds a modern feel while maintaining the kimono’s classic appearance. We also carry shoes by Aurora Shoe Co – the rounded Middle English models resemble the silhouette of geta and zori sandals.

By respecting the beauty of traditional Japanese clothing while incorporating the right amount of modernity, we propose ways of styling kimono that can easily become part of daily life.



Y & Sons Omotesando is now open at 4-13-4 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. yandsons.com