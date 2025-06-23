Colour theory: Ryota Iwai’s Auralee steps into the Paris spotlight

Known for its tonal harmony and tactile detail, the Japanese label is now making a statement. We catch up with founder Ryota Iwai in Paris about the brand’s new collection and ambitions.

A decade after launching his Tokyo-based brand, Auralee, Kobe-born designer Ryota Iwai is hitting his stride. Auralee has earned a reputation for its masterful use of colour, meticulous tailoring and Japan-made quality. This is elegant, modern luxury – all made to Iwai’s exacting specifications – that is a delight to touch and wear. It’s an alluring mix of Tokyo edge with wearable sophistication, crafted by factories that have been working with Iwai on his journey from the beginning. With stockists around the world and a flagship in the Japanese capital, the label is now attracting global attention. Auralee is also a fixture on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. Look out for the label’s runway show at the Musée des Archives Nationales at 17.00 London time on 24 June.

Tell us about the new collection.

There is a variety of leather items (including suede and smooth leather), premium wool, and cashmere, along with garment-dyed and garment-washed pieces. The brand’s signature sophisticated heather tones and mustard yellows are part of a colour palette that shifts from the heavy tones of winter to the light, bright hues of summer.

The collection draws its inspiration from the changing of the seasons. Spring brings a mix of cold and warm days. As it gradually gets warmer, it’s always a challenge in the morning to decide on a look, sometimes resulting in outfits that feel like a slightly odd blend of winter and summer. These unexpected pairings can add charm to an elegant look. It is these fleeting moments that inspire the collection.

Any key pieces that define the collection?

Cashmere suits and shirts, hand-sewn coats, silk organdy skirts and dresses.

How does it feel to be returning to Paris on the established calendar?

I always feel nervous and a bit anxious. But having worked on the show for six months, I’m excited about how it will come together.

Is Paris still the best place for you to show?

It is the centre of fashion. Paris Fashion Week is the most global and well-attended event of its kind, so I feel that it is the best place for us.

What are your ambitions for this season? Opening new markets?

Every season, we work with the intention of making the collection better. We also hope that it will reach more people and will be enjoyable to those who see it.