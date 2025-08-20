Sharp new styles from the Monocle Shop
Developed in-house by our dedicated team, these new Monocle pieces feature considered fabrics and styles to keep you looking sharp all day.
Teba travel jacket and travel trousers by Monocle
A project with fabric mill Vitale Barberis Canonico, this premium worsted-wool jacket and trouser pairing are thermo-regulating and anti-crease. The jacket has three patch pockets and one inside, while the trousers have a single pleat and welt back pocket.
Price: €440 (jacket) / €340 (trousers)
Colour: Navy
Material: 100 per cent wool
Made in: Lithuania
Yeti corduroy cap by Kappy Design x Monocle
These cotton corduroy caps – the result of a partnership between Seoul brand Kappy Design and Monocle – feature exclusive designs from Japanese artist Toru Fukuda. Made in South Korea, they are available in red and navy or forest green and white.
Price: €80
Colour: Red/navy or forest green/white
Material: 100 per cent cotton
Made in: South Korea
FreeWalker GL suitcase by Proteca x Monocle
Proteca’s 50-litre FreeWalker GL is made in Akabira, Hokkaido by Japan’s leading luggage manufacturer Ace – a specialist in suitcase technology for more than 50 years. It comes with a TSA-approved lock and a luggage tag from Japan’s Brooklyn Museum.
Price: €770
Colour: Olive
Material: Polycarbonate-abs resin blend
Made in: Japan
All-season work jacket by Monocle
This classic jacket is made in Portugal from pure cotton, with corozo buttons. Designed by our in-house team for writers and artists needing to stow away notebooks, it has five pockets, including one internal option. It is available in navy and olive.
Price: €250
Colour: Navy or olive
Material: 100 per cent cotton
Made in: Portugal
Correspondent bag by L/Uniform x Monocle
Born from a conversation between Tyler Brûlé and L/Uniform’s founder, Jeanne Signoles, this compact version of the No 54 Large Bag has extra pockets. It is handmade in Portugal from Italian cotton-linen canvas and full-grain calfskin leather.
Price: €1400
Colour: Ecru
Material: Cotton and linen
Made in: Portugal
Flight bag jumbo by Beams Plus x Monocle
This jumbo version of our flight bag is inspired by airline carry-ons from the 1960s and 1970s. Sewn by hand in Tokyo, it is made from Japanese nylon with PVC coating. The double-layered front pocket is exclusive to Monocle customers.
Price: €250
Colour: Navy
Material: 100 per cent nylon
Made in: Japan
Tyrolean leather shoes by Tep_P x Monocle
Handmade in Tokyo, these shoes from Tep_P are a laidback answer to the loafer. The collaboration features some exclusive alterations, including leather in the black pair. The shoes have a lightweight Vibram sole and no extra interior linings, for a natural feel.
Price: €350
Colour: Black
Material: 100 per cent leather
Made in: Japan