Stone Island takes residency at The Monocle Shop in London

From Tuesday 24 February, Stone Island settles into The Monocle Shop in London for a two-week residency. Our Marylebone address will present an edit of the Ghost spring/summer 2026 sub-collection – as featured in Monocle’s February issue – with a custom window installation.

Stone Island’s Ghost collection is where the label’s fabric research comes to a point. Leather, suede and linen do the heavy lifting in this edition, each chosen for its unique attributes and rendered in a tight seasonal palette. Rooted in the idea of camouflage, Ghost looks to keep to a single hue from collar to cuff – even the brand’s iconic compass has been tonally reworked.

This season’s designs nods to Californian workwear; a standout sand-coloured suede jacket references the tone of traditional worker’s gloves. Elsewhere, a blue linen field jacket is bonded to an internal cotton layer, giving the piece structure while keeping the softness that makes linen such an easy summer companion. Careful construction across the edit turns familiar materials into items with understated yet precise detailing.

Staged against stone and open skies in rural Sicily, Monocle’s February photoshoot sharpened the collection’s tonal discipline and heightened its interplay of texture and light. Now the pieces arrive in London for closer inspection. Drop by before 10 March to see how they look – and feel – in person.

The Monocle Shop, London

34 Chiltern Street

London W1U 7QH