For style inspiration, men should look to women’s wardrobe staples – from handbags to high-waisted trousers

According to a study by the Centre for Retail Research, thieves target items based on factors such value, uniqueness and desirability. These factors explain why singer Wes Nelson’s Louis Vuitton bag was recently stolen on a train and the Gucci bags of both former pop star Kerry Katona and Kristi Noem, the US Department of Homeland Security secretary, were nicked. At the height of summer, when the streets of Rome overflow with tourists carrying Fendi Baguettes and the Croisette in Cannes is filled with women toting Hermès Birkins, criminals work overtime. The common thread? Handbags – and not just their contents – are hot commodities.

Could the recent failed theft of my man bag while I was travelling to Italy indicate that the style is becoming as big of a hit? I had owned the black cross-body for less than a week and was already enamoured of it, so the theft attempt only added to my hunch that I was onto something. Did I mention that I fought off three would-be muggers?

I was inspired to buy it after seeing Los Angeles-based musician Role Model toting a Miu Miu Aventure bag in his “Sally” video clip earlier this year. I soon couldn’t get enough of the fact that I no longer had to stuff my pockets with keys, sunglasses and a wallet. My unsightly trouser bulges disappeared and I had room to carry moisturiser and cologne too. This is especially handy in the summer months, when enjoying a sense of freedom and lightness feels more important than ever.

The bag also adds to my look. The one that I chose is a technical number from Japanese brand Milesto, which leans towards the functional (in terms of aesthetic, think outdoor brands such as Snow Peak and Arc’teryx). But the pleasure that using it has given me has made me think that I might need to start building a full collection: a casual JW Anderson Bumper for walks around the city; a black Loewe Puzzle for playful nights out; a Saint Laurent Sac du Jour Nano tote for when I’m feeling professional. I now want man bags in

a variety of styles, colours, sizes and materials – leather, canvas, nylon – the works. I’m even dreaming of starting a support group called “Blokes with Birkins”, in which members gather to talk about how fellas without man bags don’t know what they’re missing.

I’m aware that for most women (and a few clued-in men) the joy of carrying a well-made handbag isn’t news. But this certainly feels like groundbreaking territory for men. I have plenty of male – admittedly pretty blokey – friends who still laugh at the concept of the man bag and need convincing.

This got me thinking: what other items are staples in women’s wardrobes but only adopted by a small number of men? What else am I missing a trick on? Wearing necklaces isn’t groundbreaking (thanks to octogenarian Italian men wearing their crucifixes and Paul Mescal’s famous chain). I can see that ruffled shirts are having a moment but they aren’t really for my slight frame and neither are leggings.

The opportunity, perhaps, lies in high-waisted trousers. These mostly disappeared from men’s wardrobes in the 1960s but this summer I’m considering grabbing a pair of linen Gurkha trousers that will define my waistline and visually lengthen my legs. Fisherman sandals, normally the preserve of schoolboys and a summer wardrobe staple for women, are no longer a laughing stock, thanks to the popularity of brands such as Birkenstock. I’m thinking of going for the interwoven leather straps of Grenson or Paraboot, which are ideal for both casual and formal environments. My only concern is that a tasteful thief will try to steal them – but they’re not getting them without a fight.