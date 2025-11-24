 Skip to main content
The front of Monocle magazine, issue 189

Monocle preview: December/January 2025/2026 issue

Monocle’s December/January issue is out now. With handy insights from the past year and a view of what’s to come in 2026, our bumper winter edition is packed with reports, ideas and long reads to savour. We head to Beirut to hear about how the city is bouncing back, step behind the curtains at the Royal Danish Ballet, pick up presents in our festive gift guides and sit down for culinary treats at a few of Paris’s best bistros. Plus: dip into our Japan survey, which has plenty of lessons in mobility and retail for the year ahead.

  • Editor Helena Kardová
  • Narrator Josh Fehnert

