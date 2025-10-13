 Skip to main content
Village life in Spain

While cities such as Barcelona grapple with a mounting number of visitors, rural regions across the country have been facing depopulation for many decades. But the tide might be turning, as many Spaniards yearn to return to their roots and creatives seek quaint abodes that offer fewer distractions and deeper connections.

  • Narrator Ed Stocker

