Home Monocle Films Village life in Spain
Play Video
Village life in Spain
While cities such as Barcelona grapple with a mounting number of visitors, rural regions across the country have been facing depopulation for many decades. But the tide might be turning, as many Spaniards yearn to return to their roots and creatives seek quaint abodes that offer fewer distractions and deeper connections.
