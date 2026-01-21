Power plays: Four essays on the future of energy security

Among the many upheavals facing the world – from the rise of AI to geopolitical tensions – one transformation is quietly causing diplomats, politicians and infrastructure companies plenty of concern (and at times filling them with optimism): our energy supply. Here, we canvass experts from a Dutch army general to a scientist and author, plus our own security correspondent, to understand where the power truly lies. Can we take a stable grid for granted? How can governments and private companies manage shocks, risk and build resilience? If you’re looking for a lightbulb moment, read on.

In the electricity era, electric power is a crucial, strategic resource, key to geopolitical resilience and global trade. And it all depends on the grid.

Monocle’s essay section is powered by Hitachi Energy.

