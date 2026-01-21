Power plays: Four essays on the future of energy security
Among the many upheavals facing the world – from the rise of AI to geopolitical tensions – one transformation is quietly causing diplomats, politicians and infrastructure companies plenty of concern (and at times filling them with optimism): our energy supply. Here, we canvass experts from a Dutch army general to a scientist and author, plus our own security correspondent, to understand where the power truly lies. Can we take a stable grid for granted? How can governments and private companies manage shocks, risk and build resilience? If you’re looking for a lightbulb moment, read on.
In the electricity era, electric power is a crucial, strategic resource, key to geopolitical resilience and global trade. And it all depends on the grid.
Why I’m hopeful about the future of Europe’s energy transition
Over the past few decades, technological advancements have revolutionised the way we create and use electricity – and there’s even more progress on the horizon.
How to keep the lights on in the new geopolitical age of energy security
A country’s future depends on the resilience of its electrical infrastructure to cyberattacks, extreme weather and sabotage. Keeping power flowing is now a matter of national security.
What we can learn from the UK’s shift away from coal-fired power
There’s still a long way to go before fossil fuels are a thing of the past but change is possible – and recent transitions towards green energy have seeded fresh optimism.
“Energy security is now national security.” General Tom Middendorp on the risks and rewards of Europe’s defence strategy
The chair of a global network focusing on security and energy tells Monocle about the new threats posed by climate change and why Europe’s militaries should do more to address them.