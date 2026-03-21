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  • Affairs
  • Episode 639
  • 21 Mar 2026
  • 35 min

The war in Iran: the global fallout

Credit Fadel Itani/AFP via Getty Images

Sponsored by Hitachi-radio Logo

  • The Foreign Desk
  • Affairs
  • Episode 639
  • 35 min

The consequences of the US-Israel war in Iran are rippling around the world. Can Volodymyr Zelensky retain focus on the war in Ukraine? Will an already fragile Nato splinter? Is this the end of rules-based order?

Host
  • Andrew Mueller
Contributors
  • Anita Riotta
  • Lily Austin

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