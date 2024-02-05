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  • Episode 3260
  • 05 Feb 2024
  • 58 min

US strikes back

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  • The Globalist
  • Episode 3260
  • 58 min

We get the latest on the US response to the drone attacks in Jordan, assess how Azerbaijan’s presidential election will impact the wider region and review the day’s papers. Plus: we meet designer Camille Jaillant of Olistic The Label and look at last night’s Grammy Awards.

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