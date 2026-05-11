Thailand: The Monocle Handbook
$ 45.00
$ 40.50
The sixth installment in Monocle’s Handbook series takes you across Thailand’s stunning scenery. From mountainous Chiang Rai all the way down to tropical Phuket, we head to wellness retreats, restaurants serving fresh takes on traditional dishes, national parks, temples and envelope-pushing culture hubs to show you why this sunny nation remains the stuff of holiday dreams. Plus, if you’re interested in a permanent relocation there, we spotlight the neighbourhoods and islands where you can make a home and profile the architects and designers to commission for the job. So pack your bags and experience this special corner of Southeast Asia afresh.
Details & Care
Features: 224 pages, hardcover
Published by: Monocle
Printed in: Italy
Dimensions: 23.5cm x 18cm
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