 Skip to main content
Currently being edited in London

Daily inbox intelligence from Monocle

Free shipping to the United States, United Kingdom, & Europe on all orders above $250 / £180 / €210

Thailand: The Monocle Handbook

Thailand: The Monocle Handbook

Non-Subscriber

$ 45.00

Subscriber

$ 40.50

The sixth installment in Monocle’s Handbook series takes you across Thailand’s stunning scenery. From mountainous Chiang Rai all the way down to tropical Phuket, we head to wellness retreats, restaurants serving fresh takes on traditional dishes, national parks, temples and envelope-pushing culture hubs to show you why this sunny nation remains the stuff of holiday dreams. Plus, if you’re interested in a permanent relocation there, we spotlight the neighbourhoods and islands where you can make a home and profile the architects and designers to commission for the job. So pack your bags and experience this special corner of Southeast Asia afresh.

Details & Care

Features: 224 pages, hardcover
Published by: Monocle
Printed in: Italy
Dimensions: 23.5cm x 18cm

Delivery & Returns

All orders are shipped from Germany within one business day. For detailed information about deliveries, returns, duties and taxes, please refer to our FAQs.

Magazines and newspapers are shipped worldwide via Deutsche Post’s untracked service. Delivery times are as follows:

  • UK and EU: 5-15 business days from dispatch
  • Rest of the world: 10-20 business days from dispatch

More from Monocle

Monocle Cart

You currently have no items in your cart.
  • Subtotal:
  • Discount:
  • Shipping:
  • Total:
Checkout

Shipping will be calculated at checkout.

For orders shipping to the United States, please refer to our FAQs for information on import duties and regulations

All orders placed outside of the EU that exceed €1,000 in value require customs documentation. Please allow up to two additional business days for these orders to be dispatched.

Not ready to checkout? Continue Shopping