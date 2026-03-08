Five days, three cities and 10 discoveries to take home 

This week The Faster Lane touched down in Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo for a bit of market surveillance, cocktailing with subscribers and friends, and even some rapid retail immersion in Aoyama with a colleague who’d never before set foot in Japan. Here are the past five days told in 10 discoveries.



EVA Air

Who knew? Yes, I was aware that they’re a “five-star airline” (I’ve never quite understood what exactly that means) and that they famously had aircraft featuring Hello Kitty-themed liveries but somehow my itineraries have never allowed for much in the way of direct travel or connections through Taipei. Till now most flights in and out have been with Cathay Pacific or ANA. But after the pleasure of departing from the tiny Songshan Airport (located in the heart of Taipei) and sampling EVA’s sleek chocolate brown and dark grey business class on its Boeing 787, it has become a new favourite. From service to amenities to mushy yet firm pillows, it was all excellent. Now I know.



Kavalan

A tasty addition to your bar while also stepping up your highball offer, this Taiwanese single malt producer also ranks as one of the world’s largest whisky brands by volume.



Miaodong

This lean, modern wine bar played host to Monocle’s Taipei subscribers on Thursday evening and it’s the type of establishment that you wish was a five-minute walk from your home or office. Superb food and an excellent selection of wine from established and emerging producers, Taiwanese included.



Groovy

In a retail landscape where fiercely independent multi-brand fashion stores are increasingly difficult to find, Groovy is worth a trip to Taipei. Spend an hour trying on its wares from a mostly Japanese base of designers. The service is also outstanding.



TCS

The Conran Shop might be streamlining its retail operations in Europe but it continues to reinvent itself in Japan. It has become more akin to a mini department store with a fashion section, fragrances and beauty, and a solid line-up of furniture and home accessories. Sir Terence would be proud.



Hereness

Tired of your running and workout gear? Not gathering enough glances in the gym? Japanese brand Hereness can definitely sort you out with its mix of luxury and tech fabrics and sharp styling.



Marbot

And if you feel that there are simply too many friends running around in Paraboots then check out the fine footwear being produced in France by Marbot. Of course, it’s one of those brands that the Japanese are fast making their own.



Bowte

This newish womenswear label knows its way around a knitting factory with thick sweater-style T-shirts and a good-looking selection of smartly spare pieces at Tokyo’s Estnation. This has the right foundation to become the next Auralee.



Torchin

Japanese lamp maker Torchin’s range of battery-powered lanterns continues to light the way for better looking nooks and dining tables. If you’re in search of a new solution for the library or the entry hall, the brand likely has a shade to suit.



Mai Tai

What better name for Tomorrowland’s in-house range of resortwear? The collection features jaunty interpretations of trucker caps, thin cork-sole suede slides and a sparky approach to graphics on its T-shirts, knits and accessories designed for poolside pleasure. The gold-finished dice are particularly handsome.

