Five must-see shows at Frieze London 2025

The art crowd will congregate in Regent’s Park this week for the 23rd edition of Frieze London. While there is plenty to experience under the cover of the tents – and in the surrounding sculpture park – this is also the time of year when museums host some of their best shows. Here are five Monocle recommendations for while you’re in town.

‘Kerry James Marshall: The Histories’, Royal Academy of Arts

Often claimed to be the US’s greatest living painter, Kerry James Marshall had a lot to live up to with his largest-ever European retrospective. Thankfully, he delivers with large bold works that centre black figures and riff on art history, civil rights and science fiction. Ensure that you have plenty of time to get lost in the work, which is sometimes poignant, often humorous, always complex and beautifully, originally rendered. There is something unexpected in every room, plenty of which will stay with you long after leaving the Royal Academy.

‘Kerry James Marshall: The Histories’ runs until 18 January 2026

True colours: Kerry James Marshall, ‘School of Beauty, School of Culture’, 2012 (Image: Sean Pathasema)

‘Wayne Thiebaud: American Still Life’, The Courtauld

Though many people will easily be able to recall a Wayne Thiebaud painting – of gumball machines, or slices of cake or pie – this is surprisingly his first-ever exhibition in the UK. As well as bringing together some of his most recognisable works, the showcase explores Thiebaud’s journey as an artist. Don’t miss “Delights” on the first floor, which includes 17 etchings and some endearing masking-tape-bound tools that offer further insight into Thiebaud’s practice. Don’t be surprised if you come away from The Courtauld on the hunt for your own sweet treat.

‘Wayne Thiebaud: American Still Life’ runs until 18 January 2026

Slice of the action: Wayne Thiebaud, ‘Pie Rows’, 1961 (Image: Wayne Thiebaud Foundation)

‘Nigerian Modernism’, Tate Modern

There are more than 250 works in this ambitious new show at Tate Modern, which charts 50 years of Nigerian art history. Each room is dedicated to a different artist or movement and the country’s rich cultural heritage quickly comes to the fore as you walk through them. Well-known artists are featured alongside those who haven’t yet had their dues. The multitude of mediums includes sculpture, painting, textiles and beadwork. “There are artists looking at daily life and thinking about their own personal histories, alongside big ideas of nationhood, belonging and community,” Tate assistant curator of international art Bilal Akkouche tells Monocle. “The exhibition does a lot and says a lot.”

‘Nigerian Modernism’ runs until 10 May 2026

Uche Okeke, ‘Fantasy and Masks c.1960’ (Image: Courtesy of Research and Cultural Collections University of Birmingham)

‘Peter Doig: House of Music’, Serpentine South

A world away from the pin drop quiet of many art galleries, Peter Doig’s new show at Serpentine South adds a soundtrack to his paintings. Gigantic pump out music of the artist’s choosing throughout the exhibition rooms. This soundtrack creates a unique viewing experience and seems to bring out new elements from the colourful paintings, which feature everything from musicians and instruments to lions and lakesides. If you are trying to find a break from the busyness of Frieze, you would do well to take a seat in one of the recliners here and let the sights and the sounds wash over you.

‘Peter Doig: House of Music’ runs until 8 February 2026

‘Peter Doig: House of Music’ (Image: Prudence Cuming Associates)

‘Zofia Rydet: Sociological Record’, The Photographers’ Gallery

At the age of 67, the 20th century photographer Zofia Rydet set herself the task of documenting “every” type of Polish household. She roamed towns, cities and the countryside, knocking on doors and photographing the interiors and inhabitants of those houses. This exhibition brings together more than 100 prints from the project and opens a unique window into the lives of ordinary people at a certain moment in time. While you’re at The Photographers’ Gallery, be sure to visit Boris Mikhailov: Ukrainian Diary and stop by the small tribute marking 100 years of the photobooth too.

‘Zofia Rydet: Sociological Record’ runs until 22 February 2026.