Singapore’s orchid diplomacy is a different kind of flower power

In diplomacy, gifts are rarely just gifts. They are an instrument of statecraft. And few countries practise this more deftly than Singapore, which has turned orchid breeding into a distinctive source of soft power. To mark ties and occasions, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs works with the Singapore Botanic Gardens to create orchid hybrids and name them after dignitaries.

Flora and fauna have long played a role in state gifting. China has its pandas, Thailand its elephants and the Netherlands its tulips. Singapore’s orchids belong to this tradition but go further. Each is a singular creation – not loaned, not replicated. This distinction matters. A one-of-a-kind creation named in your honour carries a different message: not simply goodwill but respect. And what could be a better symbol for bilateral ties than a living, blooming hybrid that invites care?



Colour, form and lineage all carry meaning. Paravanda Nelson Mandela picks up on the colours of the South African flag. Oxblood-red spots on white petals evoke the Indonesian flag – the same hues as Singapore’s own. A tall, upright cultivar for Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan suggests stature and poise. A dendrobium, presented to mark 50 years of friendship with Australia, is a cross between a species from that country and a Singaporean hybrid. Its gold petals and green stems are a nod to the unofficial but beloved boxing-kangaroo flag.



Ensuring that each orchid reaches its recipient is another art. Ambassadorial entourages have carried horticultural cargo to palaces across the world. A particularly storied delivery to Washington required securing a plane seat for the orchid, a rehydrating soak in a hotel bathroom sink and fastidious primping before it made its appearance at a White House state dinner.



The programme is not without missteps. The colour of the bloom gifted to David Cameron when he was the UK’s Conservative prime minister once drew attention for its hue that evoked Ukip, a small rival party – a reminder that even flowers require a briefing. Today, preferences and sensitivities are considered well in advance. Such deliberate care and grace are increasingly rare in an era when nations are more likely to reach for tariffs and troops rather than a tulip. At least one country still thinks that it’s worthwhile to invest in flower power.