Monocle’s Soft Power Survey of 2025 – who is quietly gaining or losing influence in a multipolar world

This spring, Monocle commissioned what turned out to be the final piece of writing by Joseph S Nye, the political scientist who coined the term “soft power” and died in May at the age of 88. Nye’s death came as his idea – to consider a country in terms of its culture, ideals and subtle influence, not just its economy and military – was under attack. But as he argued (and as Monocle has believed since our first survey on the subject in 2010), soft power’s influence is even more important in a multipolar world.

With that in mind, here are some countries that have notably risen or fallen in the soft-power stakes this year.

(Illustration: James Weston Lewis)

Mexico

Michelin has launched its first dedicated Mexico restaurant guide but the nation’s cuisine is only an appetiser. In 2024 it welcomed 45 million international tourists, making it the sixth most-visited country in the world. Claudia Sheinbaum, its first female president, helps to project an image of confidence and coolness. Most of those entering the ballot for tickets to next summer’s Fifa World Cup (jointly held in Mexico, the US and Canada) will surely be hoping to attend a match in this fun, football-mad country.

Italy

Italy will welcome the world in 2026 as Milan-Cortina hosts the Winter Olympic Games in February. The country has sometimes fallen short when it comes to everyday necessities (ensuring that everything runs smoothly) but can take heart from its ever-improving annual events, such as Salone del Mobile. Yields on Italian bonds are at about the same level as France’s and that confidence can be seen as visitors glide along freshly laid roads between Milan and the Alpine ski resorts. The Lombard capital is becoming a lure for the wealthy due to its tax breaks. In 2025 it became Europe’s “third-richest” city in terms of millionaires and billionaires.

France

The sight of a mechanical lift hoisting a gang of power-tool-wielding burglars up to the Louvre’s Gallery of Apollo in broad daylight marked the end of a difficult year for France. Successive prime ministers have failed to unite parliament over a workable budget and even reliable stalwarts such as LVMH and Kering have had difficult years. The country’s charms remain irresistible in fashion, art and culture but many will be hoping that 2025 was a blip rather than a taste of further chaos to come.

Canada

Was this finally the year that Canada stepped out from under the sizeable shadow of its southern neighbour? Donald Trump’s threats to annex the country sparked anger among Canadians and the gloves came off. The mobilisation of famous actors and sportspeople to deliver a riposte to US policy reminded the world of the country’s enviable comedic and sporting talent, while a homegrown campaign to buy locally made goods highlighted the quality of its domestic products.

Japan

When Sanae Takaichi welcomed Trump to Tokyo in October, Japan’s first female prime minister offered a masterclass in her country’s culture of hosting and gift giving. The US president was presented with six “Trump”-embossed golden golf balls, as well as a putter used by Shinzo Abe. Takaichi can be optimistic about the year ahead. After decades of deflation, the yen is gaining momentum, while retail sales are up and unemployment down. Shohei Ohtani is hitting home runs and the country’s unique attractions continue to drive a tourism boom that saw more than 36 million foreigners visit in 2024.

Puerto Rico

An honourable mention goes to the unincorporated US territory whose tiny size belies its huge cultural influence. After years of being a net exporter of people, immigration increased in 2024, with 15,000 more moving to Puerto Rico than leaving. Many are US citizens attracted by tax incentives, great weather and enviable culture. Nobody embodies that culture more than Bad Bunny. In 2026 the rapper will be the first Latin male artist to perform solo at the Super Bowl.