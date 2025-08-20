Step inside the Swiss lab where pretend patients find real solutions to hospital design

Every few months, the good people of Nidau, a quaint farming town in the centre of Switzerland, get together to play doctors and nurses. They gather in a facility the size of a car park, don lab coats and cumbersome slippers, and step into an imaginary ward with lightweight cardboard walls. A volunteer is chosen to play the patient, another the anesthetist. “So,” says a Nidau local playing a slightly wooden receptionist, “you’re here for your shoulder operation?”

These make-believe sessions are orchestrated by the very real Swiss Center for Design and Health (SCDH), a public-private partnership that is using design to help healthcare spaces become more efficient and human-centred. The SCDH enables architects and developers to physically try new hospital spaces before they are built, using a purpose-made “extended reality simulation space” that projects the architect’s floor plan at a 1:1 scale. The SCDH then invites real doctors, surgeons and healthcare teams into this facsimile to role-play a day on the ward.

Prepped for (pretend) surgery Mock rooms

Everyone has a part to play

“It’s stress-testing the hospital, avoiding errors in the building but also optimising processes,” says SCDH managing director Stefan Sulzer, who co-created the centre, which is affiliated with Bern University of Applied Arts. “It soon becomes obvious what works and what doesn’t.” For instance, in a recent simulation, an architect discovered that a standard hospital bed wouldn’t fit down the corridor of an existing floor plan. Catching such problems early, says Sulzer, can save governments and hospitals – and patients – down the line.

In the public simulation that Monocle attends, the scenario follows a 75-year-old patient in a wheelchair (actually a sprightly woman in her mid-thirties) through every step of her journey to the operating theatre. The design faults are soon apparent: as the patient is wheeled up to the reception desk, the counter is too high and the receptionist must loom over the desk to speak. “Immediately you have a hierarchy,” says Minou Afzali, the head of research at SCDH. “Also, look, there are patients within earshot in the waiting room – they can hear everything that’s being said.”

SCDH is also helping companies to innovate in healthcare design, from electric “skylights” offering a sense of daylight to bowls that facilitate one-handed eating. At the core of the centre’s thinking is bringing in the end-user earlier. “A hospital can look fantastic,” says Sulzer. “But let’s test it first and ensure that it actually works.”

scdh.ch

Testing machinery Softly, softly