Take it from a Finn – there are ways to survive winter with a smile

Winter has fully settled over large parts of the northern hemisphere, bringing with it frigid temperatures and short days. From Toronto to Tokyo, the mercury dips close to 0C and often slides even further down the thermometer. Daylight is scarce too, with the sun often disappearing beyond the horizon long before dinnertime. We still have more than 40 days until the spring equinox.

Though daylight is scarce, it’s no time to despair. Take it from a Finn, who knows a thing or two about staying cheerful in the cold and gloom. Despite its long and dark winters, during which temperatures can drop to minus 30C, Finland has been ranked the world’s happiest country by the UN for the past eight years. From getting cosy to scheduling social outings, here are five tips for staying positive when spring feels out of reach.

Snow place like home: Sami with reindeer in front of a tent, Lapland (Image: Laslo Irmes/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Embrace the darkness

No, this isn’t the title of the latest Iron Maiden album (though Finns do love heavy metal). Winter cheerfulness begins with acceptance. Yes, it is dark, but you can make the most of it. Do the things that are best enjoyed after sunset. Light some candles or sit by an open fire, if you have one. Pull on woollen socks and wrap yourself in a cosy blanket. Swap harsh overhead lighting for softer lamps. Read your favourite book or binge-watch that series that you keep hearing about. The Danes call this hygge but Finns have been doing it just as long, without bothering to give it a name.

There are also social freedoms that come with winter. In summer, when Finland enjoys more than 20 hours of daylight each day, evenings are spent on terraces or in parks. Stay in to read all night and your friends might think that you’re being antisocial. In winter, however, no one bats an eye if you stay home.

And darkness offers something increasingly rare: good sleep. In Helsinki, the sun rises at about 09.30 and it is blissfully dark until then – a perfect excuse to sleep in. Try doing that in June, when the sun is already blazing at 05.00.

Get outside and enjoy the season

Whether the skies are grey or sunny, the old adage holds true: there’s no bad weather, only bad clothing. Frozen streets, shorelines or forests can feel restorative if you’re properly dressed. Sturdy shoes, gloves, a hat and scarf are all good accompaniments to a winter coat.

If you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that still gets proper snow – nowadays that includes large parts of North America, Europe and Northern Asia – take advantage of it. Try activities that are only possible in winter. Snowboarding, ice skating, building snow castles – take your pick. If you prefer a more youthful pastime, watch how much joy children find in sledging down a hill. That could be you, too.

Make a conscious effort to be social

The cold and darkness have a way of turning people inward. When it’s tempting to stay under the covers, who wants to make the effort to meet friends, see exhibitions or go out for dinner? However, winter is precisely when social life matters most. Though it can feel like a chore, getting out into the community is worth it.

Just ask the residents of Helsinki. Every year, the city organises Lux Helsinki, a light-art festival held during the darkest days of winter. The point of the event is to bring colour and joy through light installations across the city. This year, some 450,000 people attended – a large percentage of the capital’s population. Cultural experiences feel amplified at a time when huddling at home is the easier option.

Make the most of light

While there is nothing wrong with retreating indoors and going all-in on winter cosiness, it’s not wise to do it all the time. Finns are adept at chasing whatever daylight they can find. Short walks during coffee breaks, longer ones on weekends – every bit helps. Research shows that light is highly effective at boosting mood during the darker months. And when the sun is nowhere to be seen, as is often the case in Helsinki during winter, innovation is required.



That’s where light-therapy lamps come in. Designed to mimic natural daylight, they are scientifically proven to lift spirits in winter. Use one for about half an hour in the morning, perhaps over breakfast. They come in many shapes and sizes and, contrary to popular belief, not all of them are ugly. Finns are something of an authority on the subject; brands such as Innolux do it particularly well. The Lempi lamp is a personal favourite of mine.

Turn your home into a tropical refuge

Even if it’s bleak and freezing outside, it doesn’t have to feel that way indoors. Finnish homes are typically well insulated and filled with houseplants, wooden furniture and bright rugs. As I write this, it’s a comfortable 23C inside, there’s a palm plant beside me and a metre of snow outside the window.

In the colder months, your home becomes your nest – so you might as well make it inviting. A trip to the local garden centre can work wonders. A couple of thatch palms can instantly bring a touch of the tropics to your days and won’t break the bank. Or perhaps a lemon tree? Just remember that plants, like you, might need a bit of extra light to get through the winter.