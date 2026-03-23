Uncover Australia’s cultural capital with Monocle’s guide to Melbourne

While the experience of many cities can be governed by the seasons, Melbourne is not one of them. Instead, time spent in the Victorian capital is dictated by what’s on the calendar. Indeed, more than any city I know, Melbourne takes on the tenor of the events that it hosts.

While residents become experts in the finer points of tennis during the Australian Open in January, by March that same crowd will debate the merits of a speedy qualifying lap at the Australian Grand Prix. Come April, locals and visitors find their funny bone and hit the open-mics of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. And, of course, from March through October the city is possessed by Australian football. Then there’s horse racing. And then cricket after that. And then it’s time for tennis again.

So my first piece of advice to those considering a trip to Melbourne is to check what’s on. There will definitely be something there for you and it’s only a question of when. Besides, Melbourne is known for its climatic mood swings. As such, it’s better to plan around a specific occasion, pack for all kinds of weather and hope for the best. However, one thing that you can count on when you arrive is a sense of ease. I lived in Melbourne for seven years before life took me to Sydney, and the thing I missed most about my previous homebase was that effortless feeling.

Melbourne is the kind of place where a waiter will notice that you’ve neglected to order a restaurant’s signature dish, and make sure that you don’t miss out. It’s where an idling chat with a barista might lead to a recommendation for a great shop, which could then lead you down a rabbit hole of suggestions that will fill out a whole day. Should you wish to dance at a venue that’s already full, there’s every chance the security guard will point you to an even better party right around the corner. Melbourne wants you to have a good time – and it goes out of its way to make sure that happens.

Perhaps this is all down to second-city energy, a spirit shared with Glasgow, Marseille and the like. These places are more eager to please, seduce and charm, working that much harder to prove their worth. As a writer in Australia specialising in food, drink and design, this city has consumed most of my waking professional thoughts for the better part of a decade. And I imagine it will continue to do so for a while yet, as long as it carries on setting the cultural agenda in this country, laying down the blueprint for how Australians should dine, leisure and dress.

Monocle’s guide to Melbourne is proof of that agenda-setting. You might well find that the city isn’t just leading Australia when it comes to coffee, cuisine and fashion – in some respects, it’s leading the world. Our selection tells the story of how Melbourne got here and where it’s headed. Let it sketch the outline of your trip – but make sure you also allow plenty of time for off-script spontaneity. So check your calendar, book a visit and pack plenty. Melbourne will take care of the rest.

Read next: The Monocle City Guide to Melbourne, featuring the best hotels, restaurants and retail spots