Planning a trip? Here are the top-three flights, cabins and lounges to book

Air France’s enhanced La Première service provides passengers with more perks than ever – even before the plane takes off.

The topic of air travel too often centres on the origin and the destination and seldom includes the moments in between. Monocle has collected three such moments: a fabulous first-class suite, a laudable lounge and a praiseworthy flight path.

1.

Air France sets a new industry standard with its upgraded first-class suites

When Air France refreshed its La Première (first-class) suites last year – giving passengers both a comfortable seat and a longer chaise longue on which to relax or sleep – it improved an already celebrated product that many considered the best in the world. The new suites are spacious, with each Première seating area spanning five windows – perfect for those who like to gaze outside while flying. Floor-to-ceiling curtains, meanwhile, grant privacy when drawn and room to breathe when pulled back.

(Images: Stephanie Füssenich)

(Image: Air France)

But the real difference is in the ground service. Though it’s an area that many companies overlook, what happens at the airport can make a significant difference to your flight experience. Most air-travel issues occur before you settle down in your seat, with queues, crowds and noise casting a pall over your day. However, at Charles de Gaulle – an airport not noted for efficiency – Air France has sought to minimise inconvenience throughout the departure and transit processes.

Ground perks include a driver to collect and take you to the private check-in area, which leads to an exclusive security screening and then directly to the lounge, bypassing the main terminal area. When it’s time to board, a Porsche is on hand to take passengers to the aircraft steps. The service was already industry-leading. Now these tweaks have set a new standard.

2.

Design that soars: why Cathay Pacific’s lounges remain a ground-level triumph

There are many airlines competing for best-in-class seats and service at 30,000 feet but on the ground there’s only one winner. Cathay Pacific’s peerless lounges, created with London-based designer Ilse Crawford, continue to soar above the competition with their homely furnishings, signature cherrywood panelling and sense of warmth.

The remarkable collaboration started in 2014 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and was then responsible for The Pier first- and business-class lounges at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), among other places. The Bridge at HKIA got the Crawford treatment last year and a revamp of The Wing first-class lounge is under way.

(Images: Lit Ma)

Studioilse is keeping a careful eye on proceedings to ensure that what has made the lounges so successful to date remains intact (the right light, rich, tactile materials and sense of scale), while keeping the peerless design and thoughtful furniture looking fresh. Next on the runway? Cathay’s first New York lounge, which will open later this year.

3.

Côte d’Ivoire’s premium air corridor: Paris to Abidjan

When asked to pick the most glamorous airline journey in the world, which comes to mind? Perhaps some of the traditional transatlantic heavy hitters: Paris to JFK or London to Los Angeles? Or maybe Miami to Buenos Aires still carries an air of romance? But we suggest a busy route for which it’s often hard to book a seat at the front of the plane – specifically, Paris to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire’s capital.

(Image: Stephanie Füssenich)

This route has been quietly pulling in healthy profits for Air France for years (it is notably one of only 14 for which it offers its La Première first class), thanks to the West African country’s dynamic economy and a demanding clientele of regulars shuttling between the two cities. Corsair also serves the route and now there is another player. Air Côte d’Ivoire recently bought a pair of factory fresh Airbus A330neo widebodies and began its own service on the lucrative route last autumn. The Ivoirian flag carrier offers its own first-class section in addition to a large and often very busy business-class cabin.

That combination of flying to an African coastal capital and a selection of some of the world’s better premium cabin products en route holds a special appeal. Business in Abidjan? Book well in advance and enjoy your journey.