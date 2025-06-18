Case Study 2.0: The grassroots initiative to rebuild a more resilient Palisades

After the devastation of the wildfires, a visionary duo of property-developing brothers are planning a design-led rebirth for an iconic neighbourhood.

About 30km west of downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Palisades was once a bucolic enclave famous for its design-forward addresses and illustrious residents. But in January the area was hit by the worst wildfires in the city’s history – almost 7,000 buildings were destroyed. But as the flames subsided, property-developer brothers Jason and Steven Somers, third-generation Angelenos, set out to help save the neighbourhood.

The Somers brothers decided that the best way to rebuild quickly without making aesthetic sacrifices was to take inspiration from the Case Study Houses, a mid-century initiative that gave the city so many of its landmark residences, from the Eames House to Pierre Koenig’s Stahl House. The name of the brothers’ ambitious project? Case Study 2.0.

Chimneys are all that remain of some properties

Jason and Steven Somers

“We want to create cost-effective, time-efficient and fire-resilient solutions that are also beautiful,” Jason tells Monocle from behind the steering wheel of his electric Range Rover. The brothers are in the Pacific Palisades to meet with potential clients and contributing architects. Outside, solitary brick chimneys surrounded by heaps of ash and rubble dot the streets.

“No situation is more critical than building back a community,” says Jason. The Somers brothers are the owners of Crest Real Estate, an agency based nearby, which specialises in managing the process of obtaining permits for property developments. They also have a deep knowledge of southern California’s arcane land-use codes, as well as a handy network of architects. “Our company is based on fast-tracking the development process,” he says.

The aim is to build 200 houses. More than 50 designs have been commissioned so far, including a Spanish-colonial-style property with terracotta roofing and a gabled three-bedroom home with a pool and guest house. Protecting homes against fire is a must. Architect Michael Kovac, whose home we visit on the trip, explains the importance of fireproofing tweaks, including lava-rock landscaping and ember-blocking vents.

The mark of a slow recovery

The brothers check in on Doug Hafford, whose 1940s bungalow burnt down, leaving only its garage standing. Hafford is keen on an L-shaped design with a glass-enclosed great room. Steven estimates that it will cost between $650 and $800 (between €570 and €710) per square foot, 20 per cent less than a custom build. “It’s about time as much as money,” says Hafford. “We were looking for an à la carte menu like this.”

The Pacific Palisades still faces headwinds. More than 200 lots have been put on the market as property owners seek to cut their losses. But having worked here their entire careers, the brothers believe that a critical mass of residents will remain. “It will feel like home again five years into the programme,” says Steven. “By year eight, the Palisades will be the most desirable neighbourhood in LA.” To achieve such a remarkable turnaround, speed is of the essence.