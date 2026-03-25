The Spanish wood-products company Finsa is breathing life into Galicia’s economy and sustaining its natural environment by dovetailing a behemoth operation with circular efficiency.

A short drive from the granite façade of Santiago de Compostela’s cathedral, are the headquarters of wood-manufacturing company Finsa. Called La Conexión, its timber-clad offices demonstrate a new, less ostentatious era of Galician expertise. Indeed, Finsa’s location here, in the heavily forested northwest corner of the Iberian Peninsula, has left it uniquely positioned to tackle some of the biggest problems facing the building-products industry. The sector, which encompasses materials such as cement, steel, lumber and composites, represents 13 per cent of global GDP but also contributes roughly 11 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Finsa is establishing itself as a global manufacturing benchmark through its localised and circular industrial process.

This ambition is embodied by La Conexión, where a sprawling woodland lies just 100 metres from its north-facing windows. And to its south is the largest factory of the company’s 10 production plants. “It’s an ideal view for a company that specialises in end-to-end production,” says MRM Arquitectos’s Mamen Escorihuela Vitales, who designed La Conexión. The architect’s intention was for the business’s entire production process to be visible from the foyer of its HQ. Here, newly felled tree trunks can be seen on trucks driving past, while workers in high-vis uniforms cart sanded pallets out for delivery. Action is non-stop with 50,000 timber-loaded trucks leaving the factory each year, while its kilometre-long assembly line winds around the site.

Rolling in it: Cut and sanded planks whizz across rollers Rolodex: The uniform decks being filed

Originally a small sawmill established in 1931, Finsa went on to pioneer the manufacturing of chipboard in the 1960s and then medium-density fibreboard (MDF) in the 1980s. Today, it’s a behemoth operation with 17 sales offices across 12 countries. Six of its 10 production plants remain based in Galicia, where 50 per cent of Spanish timber is produced. “Our remote geography forces us to venture out and explore,” says company board member, Tona Martínez. “How else would such a small pocket of Spain compete?”

And the strategy is proving lucrative. In 2024, according to its most recent financial report, Finsa turned over €1.2bn. While the figure might not compare with the region’s renowned clothing company Inditex, nor the likes of Nordic wood manufacturer Stora Enso, Finsa is growing by going against the grain. It is committed to building a circular economy that promotes sustainable forestry by allowing the region’s resources to renew and grow steadily, and eliminating waste (not even the sawdust at La Conexión’s factory goes unused).



Cash in your chips: Wood chip is collected for MDF filling 1 / 2 Cash in your chips: Wood chip is collected for MDF filling 1 / 2

Stack the deck: Ready for delivery 2 / 2

In 2025, the company ensured that 70 per cent of its wood was sourced within a 150km radius of its factories. For decades Finsa has chosen to act sustainably, not in the interests of public relations but because doing so works well for business. “The company considers itself a part of the forest’s lifecycle,” says Martínez. “Woodchips and sawdust are all repurposed to make filling for MDF boards. Barely anything goes to waste.”

On the factory floor, amid screeching saws and the cacophony of splitting wood, logs fly across rollers before getting stripped of their bark. Whirling blades only rest to be sharpened every eight hours. Vast silos recover residue, that cannot be reused as raw material, and repurpose it to treat new wood and limit factory emissions. Among all the noise of steel and heat on wood, Finsa’s operation is a reminder that today, Galicia is as much a worthy destination for architects and developers looking for building materials as it is for devout Camino de Santiago pilgrims.

finsa.com

Finsa’s stats Number of staff: 3,342

Global presence: 10 production plants; 17 commercial offices; 12 countries

Turnover in 2024: €1.2bn

Countries reached by Finsa products: 83

Number of office and logistics workers at La Conexión: 200

Trucks that leave Finsa’s factories every year: 95,000

Cargo vessels shipped annually: more than 90

Length of the Santiago-plant production line: 1km

How often the saws are sharpened: every 8 hours

Recycled wood used in 2024: 549,059 tonnes

Finsa’s materials What are you after? Here are some of Finsa’s most popular offerings. Savia : Thermally treated solid wood for furniture, exterior cladding and decking. A favourite of architects and designers.

: Thermally treated solid wood for furniture, exterior cladding and decking. A favourite of architects and designers. Finfloor : For 20 years the company has developed this successful flooring laminate that is now used in more than 30 countries.

: For 20 years the company has developed this successful flooring laminate that is now used in more than 30 countries. Worktop: A series of three types of surfaces for different performance needs from Fintop+’s antibacterial kitchen counters to the hardy Fintop Xtrim.

Keen for more from Galicia? Join Monocle on the ultimate roadtrip across the region’s north.