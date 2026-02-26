Penthouses for poodles: The rise of Japan’s high-tech, pet-first homes

Lamb, a two-year-old toy poodle, is kicking back at a well-appointed apartment in Ikegami in the south of Tokyo. She has the run of the place, including her own area with a bed, toys and a built-in deodorising system to keep the air fragrant. There’s a niche for her buggy at the door and a pet-washing station at the entrance to clean her paws after a run in the park. All 15 apartments in this new development are designed for pet owners and their animals. Dog trainers can be booked for house calls, every unit has non-slip wood flooring and cat walkways have been installed along the windows. An animal hospital, park and pet salons are all within walking distance.

Moving on up: Lamb and owner Ako Sasaki

Properties such as this one, which comes under developer Asahi Kasei’s premier Hebel Haus brand, are a new frontier: the rental market has largely been stubbornly pet resistant and many tenancy agreements include a strict no-animal clause. “In Japan, the number of pets exceeds the number of children under the age of 15,” says Tetsuya Watanabe from Asahi Kasei. “Despite this shift, there remains a shortage of rental housing where people can live with their pets.”

Hebel Haus saw the business potential and now has about 3,000 pet-minded buildings, comprising 19,000 residential units, primarily across Tokyo, Hiroshima and Osaka. Its rental properties range from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom flats for families. The brand’s mission to promote a “pet-friendly society” was boosted last year by its presence at the Interpet trade fairs in Tokyo and Osaka, where crowds queued for information and a cute photograph of their animal.

All sweatered up A room for man’s best friend

Fluffy, a pet property brand under developer Profitz, is pursuing the same goal, with four buildings and 87 rental units in central Tokyo. “In many so-called animal-friendly rental properties, pet owners and non-owners tend to live side-by-side, which can sometimes create friction around rules and daily routines,” says Daisuke Ishida, the business director of Profitz. “At the same time, particularly in urban areas, more and more people want to live with pets so there is a clear gap in the market for housing designed specifically for them. This inspired the concept of designing homes with animals in mind from the outset, aiming to improve the quality of life for both owners and their pets.”

Every Fluffy property is equipped with features similar to those offered by Hebel Haus, from paw-washing stations, slip-resistant flooring and special wall finishes to hooks for leads, safety gates to prevent intrepid animals from darting outside and the all-important deodorising technology. Some properties also offer monitoring cameras and environmental sensors, as well as custom pet furniture. Residents receive complimentary access to round-the-clock veterinary care, preferential rates at affiliated pet hotels and priority notifications for vacancies when relocating between Fluffy properties.

It’s hard to tell who’s more at home

Though tenants have to pay a pet premium, demand has been high and vacancies are rare. “Compared to conventional rentals, these properties tend to attract tenant profiles with a higher household income,” says Ishida. He says that Fluffy’s core audience consists of dual-income couples in their thirties and forties without children, couples in their fifties and high-income single professionals.

Creating thoughtful, animal-inclusive residences has been good for the Hebel Haus business too. After a tentative start in the pet-property game about 20 years ago, the brand is expanding and finessing its offer. There is strong demand from owners of medium-sized and large dogs, as well as people who own more than one pet. Cat owners are also turning out to be a bigger consumer group than expected.

Meanwhile, Fluffy’s tenants have been offering feedback, including calls for pet-sitting and dog-walking services, professional photography, animal-friendly car sharing and events such as yoga sessions or small concerts where furry friends are welcome. “What the residents tell us is revealing,” says Ishida.“They feel more at ease knowing that their neighbours are also pet lovers. These animals naturally foster connections, encouraging conversation and a stronger sense of community.”

hebel-haus.com

“I think we might be perfect housemates”