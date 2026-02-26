To generate a creative buzz during the quieter, off-peak months, Parkview Mountain House has opened its doors to artists, offering free-of-charge three-day residencies.

Few developers would see a 30-degree cliff face in Utah’s Wasatch mountains as an ideal spot for a holiday property. But Toronto-based Globizen’s vision of an Alpine-inspired guesthouse that remains popular out of season meant quite literally pursuing a more creative angle. “I have always associated these mountains with an artistic energy,” says Brandon Donnelly, Globizen’s founder.

Built in collaboration with New York architecture firm Mattaforma, Parkview Mountain House is a 20- to 30-minute drive from Salt Lake City. Across three floors, it has three bedrooms and a living space with a rooftop terrace, work desks and an alfresco hot tub.

(Images: Lauren Kerr)

Its bespoke creative programme targets the “shoulder” months in late spring and early autumn, when fewer people visit Utah’s mountains to go hiking or partake in winter sports. To entice writers, artists and musicians, Globizen made a highly unconventional choice: the three-day residencies at Parkview Mountain House would be free as long as guests contribute something. “Whether it’s artwork, sculptures, photos or videos, they just have to add to the cultural archive,” says Donnelly.

Nature was integral to the design process. “We were forced by the landscape to decide what was essential for helping creatives to focus,” says Lindsey Wikstrom, Mattaforma’s co-founder. “It’s a steep hill, with amazing wildlife in all seasons. Deer wander down from the mountains. It’s hard not to get inspired.”

pmhpc.com