Sanrio’s CEO on expanding beyond Hello Kitty and traditional retail to succeed in global markets

Tomokuni Tsuji speaks with Monocle about retail expansion in Asia, new character strategies, and why the brand’s enduring focus on joy keeps its business thriving across generations.

When Tomokuni Tsuji became president and CEO of Sanrio in 2020, he made headlines as Japan’s youngest-ever chief executive of a listed company. The grandson of founder Shintaro Tsuji was just 31 when he took the helm and has since overseen a new chapter for the company behind Hello Kitty, one of Japan’s most beloved cultural exports.

Under Tsuji’s leadership, Sanrio has entered a new era. The company achieved record growth, becoming a trillion-yen enterprise in 2024 as Hello Kitty celebrated her 50th anniversary.

With theme parks, a robust licensing business and nearly 150 stores in Japan (not to mention a cast of more than 450 characters), Sanrio continues to expand its global footprint and deepen its connection with fans around the world.

Monocle spoke to the young CEO during his recent visit to London, where Sanrio is serving as a major sponsor of the Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall.

Main character: Tomokuni Tsuji (Image: Getty)

Hello Kitty recently appeared in support of the Grand Sumo Tournament. Why was this collaboration an important moment for Sanrio?

Sanrio’s aim has always been to bring smiles to as many people as possible and this crossover of sport and Hello Kitty was sure to do so. Hello Kitty hails from London and King Charles wished her a happy birthday last year, which was a huge honour for us. We hoped that our involvement in the sumo tournament would excite people in the UK too.

Under your leadership, Sanrio has seen strong growth. What have been the key adjustments and strategies driving that success?

Well, our success isn’t just down to me. It was achieved with the help of everyone around me. We’ve had a series of structural reforms within the company, which has helped to strengthen the organisation and refine our character strategy. We are starting to focus more on some of our other characters besides Hello Kitty, which, alongside a smart social-media strategy, is helping the brand to stay strong.

When you mention shifting focus to characters beyond Hello Kitty, which ones do you see resonating most strongly with global audiences?

While Hello Kitty will still be at the heart of what we do, our audience will be seeing more of our other characters such as My Melody, Kuromi and Cinnamoroll.

Hello Kitty currently makes up about 35 per cent of the company’s sales and we don’t want that to go down as the other designs become more popular. We want to increase the sales of all characters simultaneously.

Sanrio currently operates 150 stores in Japan. Where do you see the greatest opportunities for international retail growth and could that work beyond traditional shops?

The number of our shops in Asia is growing steadily, especially in China, and we would like to branch out into North American and European markets too. But we are also looking to create customer touch-points beyond traditional shops. Of course, bricks-and-mortar retail will always be part of our plan but we will also be focusing on location-based entertainment that will create real opportunities for customers to come into contact with the brand.