The commute: Take the Paris metro with shoe designer Alexia Aubert

The founder of footwear brand Jacques Solovière’s morning commute starts north of the Seine at Le Peletier Métro station. En route to her brand’s boutique, Aubert finds time for a very Parisian breakfast.

Do you get any time for yourself in the morning?

After taking my kids to school I’ll go to the gym and, when I have time, to Café Marguerite on Rue des Martyrs for breakfast with my husband. I love its buttery croissants. Another spot is Café Varenne on Rue de Varenne, which is a bit more discreet – perfect for a slower breakfast. And there’s always Café de Flore. There’s something timeless about sitting at one of its tables in the morning and watching the Left Bank wake up.

Sitting or standing on the Métro?

I prefer to sit because I often work while I’m commuting.

Are you chatty with fellow passengers?

No, I don’t talk to other people. I actually hate it when people interrupt me.

You must put a lot of thought into your commuting outfit. Best shoes for a Parisian stroll?

They need to balance comfort and elegance: practical enough for long walks across cobblestone streets, yet stylish enough to wear to the office, a business lunch or an evening art opening. Our Édouard Lug Bold is a perfect example: a sleek leather upper, a lightweight but sturdy sole and a versatile design that will take you seamlessly from day to night.

What would improve your commute?

Fresh air. The Paris Métro has its charms but breathing crisp, clean air underground would change everything.

You’ve lived in Paris all of your life. What is the best thing about life here?

The city is bursting with creativity: exhibitions, music, food and design. I never miss Art Basel Paris when it’s on. Throughout the year, one of my favourite places to go is the Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris [Petit Palais] in the eighth arrondissement. It has a courtyard garden, where you can take a break. I also love Galerie Perrotin, which feels both accessible and edgy.

And the worst thing?

Endless roadworks, dense streams of cars and trucks, and the brusqueness of people in a hurry. It can make moving across the city feel exhausting.

Is Paris a morning or an evening city?

An evening city. That’s when it comes alive: glowing with lights, the cafés buzzing, the streets shimmering. There’s always a palpable sense of energy, as though something is about to happen. I often head to Classique for inventive cocktails that aren’t overcomplicated. For dinner, I like to book a table at L’Arpaon. It’s delicious and has that mix of conviviality and refinement that I love in Parisian restaurants.

Read next: Monocle’s full city guide to Paris