The creative director of Ikea’s parent company welcomes us on his daily journey from the Swedish countryside to his office in the city.

It’s 06.45 when Marcus Engman leaves his home near Helsingborg for his commute to Malmö. As the creative director of Ikea’s parent company, Ingka Group, Engman influences lives and living spaces around the world – and the ideas hatched on his scenic journey can shape his work, which is sold in 63 countries. Today we join him for the ride, stopping at his design studio, Skewed, before hopping on a train to Ikea’s Hubhult office.









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Tell us about your commute. Can we set our watch by your movements?

I don’t stick to routines but the older I get, the more I have become a morning person. I live in the countryside by the sea and share a car, an electric BMW IX1, with my wife. When I’m going to Malmö, I leave before 07.00.

What’s your go-to work outfit?

Basics from Margaret Howell, Stone Island and Singular Society and some old Tricker’s footwear. I have a well-worn black Billingham bag that has been on a couple of tours around the world. Inside is a Leica Q3 28mm. I’m a camera geek.

We’re peckish – where can we stop for coffee and a bite on the way?

I like Solde Kaferosteri & Kafebar [on Regementsgatan]. It has the best cofee in Malmö.

What do you listen to when you’re on the move?

Swedish radio – but at home, a lot of jazz. I like Indian singer-songwriter Asha Puthli, who created music with one of my all-time favourites, Ornette Coleman.

Now we’re at Triangeln station in central Malmö, heading to Hyllie, near Ikea’s Hubhult office. How do you like train travel?

The overall look and feel of the train – the choice of materials – are, at best, practical. It would be fun to create an environment that invites people to socialise more: to get ready for a hectic day or wind down after one.