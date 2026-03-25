Big ideas in small packages: Japan’s tiny ‘kei’ vehicles provide a compact lesson in design, efficiency and versatility

The wider world is finally waking up to the joys of the kei car; even Donald Trump declared them “really cute” after his recent visit to Japan. A category of its own since 1949, the kei-jidosha – “light vehicle” – is small enough to qualify for cheaper insurance and lower taxation but just large enough to be allowed on a motorway (you can spot them by their yellow registration plates and black numbers). The legally capped dimensions (maximum length is 3.4 metres) and engine (660CC) might be on the diminutive size but the vehicles are huge sellers in Japan: more than 1.6 million were purchased last year.

Originally introduced after the Second World War to boost the car industry, they have become a staple of Japanese roads, used as family cars, delivery vans and farm trucks (the Daihatsu Hijet is a classic that has been in production since 1960). Core kei models such as the Suzuki Every or the Honda N-Box – the top selling car in this class last year, with a starting price of about ¥1.7m (€9,300) – might look curiously boxy to non-Japanese eyes but they make sense on the country’s narrow residential streets. The nation’s car designers also know how to maximise the kei’s aesthetic potential: think 4×4 versions, smart interiors and playful SUV styling.

The rugged, award-winning Mitsubishi Delica Mini punches above its weight, with water-repellent seats, doors that slide open with the swipe of a foot and space to pile up luggage. Collectors have come to covet out-of-production roadsters, dinky trucks and limited-edition releases. We might not see Trump in a Nissan Roox anytime soon but key kei-car selling points – affordability, efficiency and fun – can provide lessons for modern mobility everywhere.