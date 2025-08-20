The commute: Join José Miguel de Abreu biking from Porto to the central Ribiera district

In the first of a new series joining people we admire on their way to work, we hitch a ride with Portuguese entrepreneur José Miguel de Abreu, co-founder of menswear brand La Paz. As a keen surfer and photographer, De Abreu has an eye for the sublime.

He uses his short scoot east from his home in the riverside neighbourhood of Lordelo do Ouro to the central Ribeira district to study the light on the water, stop at a portside café to see what the locals are wearing and unplug a little before the day ahead.

Ah, you’ve got a helmet on, so perhaps you’re not walking to work. Tell us about your vehicle of choice.

It’s a BMW c400 GT motorcycle that I’ve had for the past two years. It’s on the bigger side so perfect for riding in the city.

A soundtrack? Are there any headphones under those flaps?

That’s not possible, I’m afraid. I’ve got to listen out for other vehicles. An accident in a car could leave you with a few scratches. On a motorbike, you’re a little more exposed.

And for the day, what reading material do you bring?

I’ll always pack a book as well as my computer. I’m reading A Whole Life by Robert Seethaler and The Way of the World by Swiss photographer Nicolas Bouvier. I also pack Público, a Portuguese daily, to keep me informed.

Best time to beat the traffic?

In Porto it’s about 08.30.There’s lots of investment in transport for commuters and there are a few metro lines under construction. But right now, there’s a lot of congestion because often only one lane on most roads is available. So it gets busy in the morning; a journey of 4km could take 40 minutes. People in cars get stuck – that’s why I ride.

Any pit-stops?

Most mornings there’s an espresso at Paparoca da Foz, a café in the port where the Douro River meets the ocean. I soak in the atmosphere and see the locals; it’s very different to the city centre.

And, since you’re in the business, let’s talk outfits. No leathers?

In winter, I’ll wear a heavier jacket, which helps with safety. Usually it’s just the clothes I’m wearing that day.

How is Porto’s road etiquette?

Drivers here don’t beep their horns too much. They’re pretty polite and respectful. Even so, if you’re on a motorbike like me, you have to keep your eyes peeled.

Some people see the commute as a means to an end but you seem to enjoy it. What’s the best bit?

The view. There’s water everywhere, with bridges taking me over the river and the ocean on the horizon. In the evening the light on the waves is beautiful.