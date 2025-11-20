The commute: Step out onto the street with Josefa González-Blanco

We join Mexico’s ambassador to the UK and her furry companion Tiny Dancer on their daily stride from Belgravia to Mayfair.

Josefa González-Blanco, Mexico’s ambassador to the UK, once ran a wildlife and conservation centre in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. There, she led the first successful reintroduction to the wild of the scarlet macaw, a species that had been extinct in the region for more than 70 years. On a cold London morning, as we join the ambassador on her daily commute from Belgravia to Mayfair, Latin America seems a long way away. Fortunately, though, the presence of Tiny Dancer, González-Blanco’s schnauzer-poodle-chihuahua mix, brings a little Mexican sunshine to our necessarily brisk walk.

Are you a morning person?

I’m a night owl, which makes me feel more connected to Mexico. As my day is winding down here, my team there is still active. The British afternoon overlaps with the end of the workday in Mexico; it’s a small window of connection between both worlds.

What’s your ideal breakfast?

When it’s just myself, I keep it simple: yoghurt, oats and a strong cup of tea or coffee. I also have a deep affection for traditional English or Scottish breakfasts. At an event at Scotland House, we made quesadillas with blood pudding – they were magnificent. Whenever I host an official breakfast, though, it always begins the Mexican way, with chilaquiles, enchiladas suizas, huevos rancheros… Food, for us, is never just food; it’s conversation, comfort and an important form of diplomacy.

How often do you walk to work?

Three days a week. If we have time, Tiny and I will take a stroll around Hyde Park: she darts around the horses and barks at squirrels that she will never catch.

Headphones in or city sounds?

It depends on my mood. Sometimes the city sounds can feel comfortable. Classical music helps me find a clear mental space. I often listen to Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No 2”, which reminds me that diplomacy is a constant negotiation that strives for harmony. But sometimes what I need is a bit of joy and that’s when I turn to rancheras, mariachi, guitarra de son or la música regional.

Does Tiny Dancer enjoy London?

At the beginning it was too cold and rainy for a girl from the tropical rainforests of southern Mexico. But now she loves it, especially the Underground – if I get distracted, she will often jump up onto another passenger’s lap.

What do British people get wrong about Mexico?

We are the 13th-largest economy in the world, a leader in clean-energy technology and a pioneer in biodiversity conservation, home to more than 10 per cent of the planet’s species. Our story reflects this natural diversity and abundance. People associate Mexico with our food, tequila and our general sense of celebration. All of which are true. Yet behind that lies a country of philosophers, scientists, architects and innovators.

What do you do when you arrive at the office?

The first thing I do is light a candle. Then I have a coffee. Then I get to work.

Do you have Christmas plans?

I’ll be spending it in London again this year. I’ll be attending His Majesty the King’s Christmas Reception at Windsor Castle with the diplomatic corps, which is always a very special occasion.