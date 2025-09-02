Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee on the galleries not to miss at the 2025 fair

Frieze Seoul might only be in its fourth year but it’s increasingly making a mark on the region. This year the fair runs alongside South Korea’s leading art event, Kiaf, and is taking place between 3 and 6 September. Here, Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee discusses Seoul’s booming art scene, Frieze’s new permanent exhibition space and the best place for Korean barbecue in the city.

Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee (Image: Courtesy of Linda Nylind and Frieze)

What makes Frieze Seoul special?

Frieze Seoul has become a cornerstone of a vibrant cultural week in the city, fostering collaboration between local institutions in ways that we hadn’t seen before. Late-night gallery openings across Euljiro, Hannam, Cheongdam and Samcheong allow visitors to experience Seoul’s rich cultural ecosystem, from museums and galleries to non-profits. What makes Seoul truly special is the depth and diversity of its arts institutions and the way that the city naturally connects art, design, food, music, film and fashion. Frieze Seoul has established itself not only as an important cultural event in the city but across Asia, and we’re grateful to the local community for welcoming the fair with such pride.

Now in its fourth year, how is Frieze Seoul expanding this time round?

Frieze Seoul continues to strengthen its presence in Asia, offering galleries a platform to connect with a wider audience. We have seen consistent year-on-year growth in Asian gallery representation, as well as in the number of international visitors travelling to the fair. This year, we are expecting the highest number of institutions attending, which reflects both the fair’s appeal and the vibrancy of Seoul’s cultural landscape. And, outside of the fair, we have our new year-round gallery space, Frieze House Seoul, opening over fair week. Very exciting.

Tell us more about the new permanent exhibition space, Frieze House Seoul, which is similar to London’s No.9 Cork Street.

Frieze House Seoul is dedicated to experimental contemporary exhibitions and fostering dialogue between Seoul and the international art world. The house will host gallery presentations, institutional collaborations and curatorial projects, exploring new ways to engage audiences beyond the fair. Its goal is to strengthen the ecosystem, cultivate long-term relationships and create a sense of community among artists, galleries and visitors – and all while deepening Frieze’s roots in the city. We’ve just announced the inaugural exhibition, UnHouse, curated by Jae Seok Kim and featuring works by Joeun Kim Aatchim and Haneyl Choi, among others. The exhibition engages directly with the space itself, reimagining the home – one of the most intimate yet politically charged spaces – through the lens of queer perspectives.

The art market is in a difficult place – does it feel as though Asia is facing the same problems as elsewhere?

Asia is experiencing a similarly measured approach to the art market as seen globally. Yet the region’s size and diversity mean that there are many opportunities for engagement. Frieze Seoul continues to foster dialogue between galleries, collectors and institutions, and the record number of participants this year demonstrates the compelling draw of the fair.

Galerie Quynh, Frieze Seoul 2024

Which galleries are you particularly excited to host this year?

It’s an incredibly exciting year to see galleries from across Asia and to shine a light on the region’s vibrant art scene. It’s always difficult to choose given the sheer breadth of presentations across emerging, contemporary and modern art. That said, Blindspot Gallery from Hong Kong is showing at Frieze Seoul for the first time with artists such as Sin Wai Kin and Angela Su. Taka Ishii Gallery from Japan will present a solo exhibition by the young UK artist Jadé Fadojutimi. Antenna Space will collaborate with Commonwealth and Council on a joint booth showing works by Mire Lee, Evelyn Taocheng Wang and Guan Xiao. Also, Make Room Los Angeles and Apalazzogallery will showcase a solo presentation by the young South Korean artist Sun Woo, just to name a few.

What museum shows would you recommend that visitors catch while they’re in town (and why)?

It’s always a tough choice given the range of amazing exhibitions across Seoul’s major institutions but I’ll highlight four. Lee Bul’s exhibition at Leeum is highly anticipated, and she is an artist whom I deeply admire. Mark Bradford at the Amorepacific Museum of Art has already received great feedback from the local audience. I’m also excited to see Adrián Villar Rojas at Art Sonje. Finally, the Seoul Museum of Art is hosting the 13th Seoul Mediacity Biennale, curated by the team behind e-flux: Anton Vidokle, Hallie Ayres, and Lukas Brasiskis. It promises to be a highlight of the city’s art scene this year.

How important is live performance to this year’s programme?

Frieze Live remains a central part of the fair. This year, in partnership with Art Sonje’s Eleven Episodes, the programme highlights the next generation of South Korean artists, with a particular focus on gender-queer practitioners exploring identity, embodiment and belonging. Artists such as Yagwang, Chang Younghae and Ru Kim will perform both at the fair and across the city. Collaborations such as this allow Frieze Live to provide critical visibility for these artists and support the development of South Korea’s contemporary performance scene.

Where’s your favourite place to get a drink in the city?

Bar Cham and its offshoot Cham in Season have nice atmospheres and are popular with the artistic crowd. The cocktail bar Zest in the Cheongdam neighbourhood of Gangnam is in a very different area of the city, but it’s also great. It has a loyal following and many galleries host events there during Frieze Week.

And dinner?

Well, South Korea is known for its barbecue and currently everyone is talking about Golden Pig [Geumdwaeji Sikdang]. Despite the massive hype, it never ever disappoints.

