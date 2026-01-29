Editor’s letter: our February issue is here to explore movement and new beginnings

Monocle’s February issue is all about being on the move and starting again. Our editor in chief explains why now might be the best time to put down fresh roots.

There’s something about the passing of another year that gets our readers thinking about change. “Am I,” they wonder, “in the right career? Could I find a better spot to run my enterprise from? Should I upend my life and switch cities or nations?” For some, the moment passes and home comforts override the desire to switch things up. But for many, this is the moment to move. This issue is designed to show what’s possible and how to make the leap.

Our February edition begins with the topic of migration. Across the Western world, public sentiment around the issue has hardened, with politicians ushering in tighter controls, promising voters that numbers will fall. The pace of arrivals has made some people uncomfortable, especially if they are in communities that are economically challenged and see little benefit from welcoming new people.

Our opening pages include an interview with Spain’s minister for migration, Elma Saiz, who explains why her country is following a different path. To keep the economy growing (it expanded 2.9 per cent last year) and offset the effects of an ageing population, Spain needs to pull in at least 250,000 new migrants every year, according to government figures. Even though most of these are Latin Americans, making assimilation easier, migration is now the number-one concern for Spanish voters. Can the country continue with this policy?

We also get a perspective on the growing passport collections of high-net-worth individuals who want to avoid paying taxes. As someone who only has a single passport, I have always been jealous of my colleagues, even my partner, who have a spare national identity tucked away in a drawer. I’d like to be a person who has the right to live in Europe and waltz through passport control. Yet our report makes you wonder whether it is acceptable if your allegiance is to your accountant and not to your nation. In the meantime, you can find out why an African passport has become a desirable addition to the line-up.

There are many more takes to discover on making a move. There’s a great report on Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, where we meet the ambassadors living in this compact, walkable neighbourhood. Diplomats are used to being sent on a new mission every four years and the story lends a fascinating insight into how they manage to leap from culture to culture and seize the opportunity.

We also look at logistics (we’ll show you how to fly a dead whale halfway around the world) and the benefits of taking on an HQ move (you’ll get a sneak preview of Bonhams’ fresh New York base). There are even neighbourhoods to move to, a Caribbean city attracting global talent and the stories of people who have switched careers.

The desire to find opportunities over the horizon is natural. Monocle has thrived because it has been able to dispatch staff to bureaux around the world and attract global talent. But that doesn’t diminish the debate about migration. What’s essential is that the issue is discussed, facts are brought to the fore and fair decisions are made. Though, in the meantime, if anyone knows how I might get another passport, do let me know. You can contact me at at@monocle.com or any of our team (we list all of our email addresses on the masthead).