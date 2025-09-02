The Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2025 winners highlight bold visions and optimistic outlooks

From libraries to community centres and mobility hubs, the most powerful architecture doesn’t just visually impress – it connects. Often, the most striking and memorable buildings are those that bring communities together by elevating residents’ quality of life and creating a sense of togetherness through design. The Aga Khan Award for Architecture celebrates this idea and focuses on examples from across the Muslim world. Previous recipients include a primary school in Burkina Faso, designed by celebrated Burkinabé-German architect Diébédo Francis Kéré, and the Wadi Hanifa Wetlands project in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s finalists took the jury from Bangladesh to China, Egypt and beyond – but one constant was the judges’ search for how communities find glimmers of optimism in an increasingly tumultuous world. This year’s shortlist is a shining demonstration of how thoughtful design can transform daily life. Here’s a look at the seven projects:

1.

Khudi Bari, Bangladesh

Formed from bamboo and steel connectors, this is Dhaka-based Marina Tabassum Architects’ solution to the flood-related displacement that has affected millions of people across Bangladesh over the decades. Set across two floors, the structure is easily assembled (or disassembled) by as few as three people, and the roof is made of corrugated metal sheets for simplified maintenance and transport. Equally important is the design itself: informed by vernacular Bangladeshi architecture, Khudi Bari offers a simple yet resilient shelter from the elements.

Only connect: Khudi Bari in Bangladesh (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / City Syntax)

Khudi Bari is a modular system, which can be combined to build larger structures (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / City Syntax)

2.

West Wusutu Village Community Centre, China

This community centre in Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, is an example of how local architecture can be an opportunity for imaginative design. A circular courtyard is surrounded by rooftop spaces, walkways and large skylights that illuminate the interior of the building. Built with light-coloured brick, it serves Hohhot’s Hui Muslims, whose main mosque is relatively far away. Developed with young villagers, children, elderly residents and artists in mind, the building has plenty of space to address the community’s needs.

View of the interior courtyard where water has formed a reflecting pool (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Dou Yujun)

The space is built almost entirely of bricks salvaged from the earlier demolitions (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Dou Yujun)

3.

Revitalisation of Historic Esna, Egypt

The Aga Khan Award for Architecture is often given to restorations of historic centres. Take the conservation of Mostar Old Town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was recognised in 1986, or that of the historic centre of Muharraq, Bahrain, in 2019. But what sets apart the revitalisation of Esna is its emphasis on craftsmanship. Focusing on the space around the ancient Temple of Khnum, the project utilised traditional methods to breathe life back into the 18th-century area, restore the Royal Guesthouse, repopulate Qisariyya market with artisans and more. Employing hundreds of workers, the project aims to draw visitors back to this historic Egyptian town.

Bright spot: A view over Qisariyya market (Image: Takween ICD / Ahmed Mostafa)

4.

Majara Complex and Community Redevelopment, Iran

Made up of an other-worldly structure of domes, the Majara Complex and Community Redevelopment project is painted in the ochre-rich colours of Hormuz Island, where it is based. With capacity for up to 75 guests, it is part of an effort to boost tourism in Hormuz and regenerate areas used by islanders to socialise, pray or read. But behind all the colourful shades is SuperAdobe – a sophisticated building technique that was pioneered by Iranian-American architect Nader Khalili (winner of the 2004 Aga Khan Award for Architecture) and uses thick walls to cool spaces and offer refuge from the heat.

Rooms with a hue: Vaulted and domed structures create shaded areas that reduce temperatures (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Deed Studio)

5.

Jahad Metro Plaza, Iran

Metro stations are often places where commuters hurry through, unwilling to linger for too long in spaces that are unsafe or unsanitary. But this revamp of Tehran’s Jahad Metro is a lesson in how to elevate everyday public spaces. Made from several barrel-like constructions with airy, vaulted spaces for pedestrians to move beneath, the station also provides space for resting on stepped seating and benches. Built from handmade bricks, the metro entrance features several arched windows, allowing streams of light into the cool, shady spaces.

In with the new: The building makes good use of natural light and ventilation (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Deed Studio)

Height of achievement: Aerial view of Jahad Metro Plaza (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Deed Studio)

6.

Vision Pakistan, Pakistan

Designed by Islamabad-based DB Studios, this colourful structure’s metal screens were inspired by the geometric patterns of traditional Pakistani and Arab crafts, as well as the local architecture. Built as a vocational school for disadvantaged young men aged between 16 and 25, it aims to be a space for training up future generations of master tailors as well as for providing pupils with literacy skills and a religious education.

Building blocks: Some windows feature colourful pierced metal screens (jaalis), offering sun shading and privacy (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Usman Saqib Zuberi)

Down to earth: Students dining together (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Usman Saqib Zuberi)

7.

Wonder Cabinet, Palestine

Set across a light, airy space in Bethlehem’s Al-Karkafeh Valley, this creative hub was designed by Palestinian architectural and engineering practice Aau Anastas. With a multitude of offerings including a restaurant, kitchen, offices, cinema and even a sound studio for Radio Alhara, Wonder Cabinet is a magnet for creatives in the local area.

Window of opportunity: The Wonder Cabinet overlooks the Al-Karkafeh Valley in Bethlehem (Image: Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Mikaela Burstow)