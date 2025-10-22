Three new public buildings in Rotterdam, Arkansas and Weil am Rhein that are elevating urban life

We have high expectations of public structures for good reason: they are essential for community life. At their best, they provide a welcoming physical framework for socialising, learning and reﬂection. Here are three benchmark buildings that do all that and more.

1.

Anthony Timberlands Center

USA Many buildings draw their sense of place from their architects’ use of local materials. The University of Arkansas’s newly ﬁnished Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is one of them. Designed by Grafton Architects, a Pritzker Prize-winning Irish practice, with US ﬁrm Modus Studio and landscape design by Ground Control, the building uses timber sourced primarily from Arkansas forests and mills. “Our design envisions the building’s timber as the structural bones and the enclosing skin,” says Yvonne Farrell, co-founder of Grafton Architects. The cascading roof ﬁlters natural light into the interior and is positioned to mitigate the effect of intense winds and seasonal rainfall. The result? A structure that houses classrooms, studios and a lecture hall, while serving as an education in itself.

uark.edu; graftonarchitects.ie

(Image: Tim Hursley)

2.

Doshi Retreat

Weil am Rhein, Germany

(Image: Julien Lanoo)

The ﬁnal building designed by the late BV Doshi has just been completed on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein. It was inspired by a visit to the Modhera Sun Temple in India. “I showed Balkrishna Doshi a photo of a small shrine I had seen there,” says Rolf Fehlbaum, Vitra’s chairman emeritus, who commissioned the project. “I then asked whether he would be willing to design a place of contemplation for the campus.” Doshi accepted. The result is a winding path, deﬁned by weathering-steel walls, that leads to a small pavilion with two stone benches and a gong. “It is sound, resonating through the visitor’s body, that erases the boundary between self and structure,” says Doshi’s granddaughter, Khushnu Hoof, who helped oversee the project’s completion. “The building reﬂects the sound, transforming the chamber into a resonant instrument.”

vitra.com

3.

Fenix

Rotterdam