Specialised industrial facilities, from mechanics workshops to aircraft maintenance sheds, often have soulless interiors constructed to deliver efficiency. But Dan Vakhrameyev has shown that such spaces can be inviting too. The co-founder of Kyiv-based creative studio and lighting brand +Kouple has designed a new hangar and living area for Aerotim, a stunt-plane collective led by champion pilot Tim Fatkullin.

Built in a classified location in Ukraine, the structure serves as Aerotim’s base of operations – a meeting place for its pilots, drone operators, cameramen, skydivers and videographers. Split over two levels, the building combines repair and maintenance areas with storage and crew facilities. Despite the temptation to respond to the high-octane, high-risk nature of the work, the interiors are decidedly muted. “The overall design language is deliberately restrained,” says Vakhrameyev. “We relied on exposed surfaces, honest materials and precise detailing to create a mature, disciplined environment suited to pre- and post-flight routines.”

Putting on a front: Aerotim’s exterior is purposefully muted

Cool and collected: The central meeting room is a calm space (Images: Andriy Bezuglov)

The structure’s defining exterior features are raw zinc doors that open to allow for light aircraft to taxi in and out of the hangar. Inside, the structure is fully exposed with steel trusses and technical air-duct engineering systems emphasising the functional nature of the building. That quality is enhanced by cement-bonded particle boards that clad the walls – a design choice that allows for easy repairs – and visible joints reference rivet-fasting techniques. Spot-accent lighting highlights sleek aluminium fuselages of the aircraft that it hosts.

On the mezzanine level, a crew station is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook the ground-floor. Linear LED lighting provides a consistent glow, while the semi-transparent polycarbonate exterior cladding allows natural light to flow in. Amenities for the crew are organised around a central area (ideal for flight task briefings and meetings) with space for leisure, an office, sleeping, changing rooms and showers, and a kitchen. Natural-wood cabinets, sofas by Ukrainian furniture firm Propro and vintage chairs soften the area. It’s a base where both pilots and planes feel at home.

pluskouple.com