The most beautiful outdoor furniture for long summer dinners

Refresh your alfresco set-up with these eye-catching pieces from designers who refuse to compromise on form for outdoor functionality.

Whether you want to soak up the sun or cool off with an ice-cold spritz in the shade, Monocle has rounded up the outdoor furniture and terrace-ready homeware that will help you make the most of the season’s long days and balmy evenings.

These chairs, tables, ice-cream cups and more will be perfect accompaniments to brightly coloured apéritifs, tasty tidbits and sizzling barbecues that beckon as dusk descends. Summer is fleeting, so relish every sunny second in style.

Berlingot glasses and carafe

by Laguna B

Italy Murano-based Laguna B’s striped glasses and carafe will bring Venetian flair to your cocktail hour or table setting. lagunab.com Embrace outdoor dining chair

by Carl Hansen & Søn

Denmark For Danish design company Carl Hansen & Søn, Vienna-based design studio Eoos created this supremely comfortable outdoor dining chair that hugs the body’s contours. Made from untreated teak, the chair will develop a distinctive patina over time, making it uniquely yours for this summer season and many more to come. carlhansen.com

The Classic table lamp by Lumena for The Monocle Shop

South Korea When the sun sets but the drinks keep flowing, a little ambient lighting will go a long way. Crafted with precision by South Korean lighting experts Lumena, in partnership with The Monocle Shop, this handy lamp can stand on its own or be unscrewed from its base so that it can be hung like a lantern. lumena.co.kr; monocle.com/shop Costa chair by Andreu World

Spain Andreu World’s Costa chair’s characteristic double-cinched woven seat and backrest beckons, unfussy and unphased, offering the perfect spot to rest even if still dripping from the pool. The fresh and resistant fabric is ideal for outdoor or indoor use so there’s no need to be restricted to one or the other. andreuworld.com

Atena side table by Dolce & Gabbana Casa

Italy Nobody does aperitivo hour like the Italians. Case in point: Dolce & Gabbana Casa, the design and homeware subdivision of the Milan-headquartered fashion house. Its Atena side table, made from gloss-finished wood with a sturdy steel stem, is meticulously polished and pleasingly curvaceous. Drag it out onto the terrace to support drinks and snacks until it’s time for dinner. dolcegabbanacasa.com Solas café table by Case

UK British designer Matthew Hilton’s refined café table is the perfect place to perch an icy spritz. The evenly keeled stainless-steel base and teak-slatted tabletop will ensure nothing can topple your summer tipple. casefurniture.com